CHSAA girls basketball team-by-team preview

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Coach: Roger Gaeckler

KEY PLAYERS

Maya Logie, 5-7, G, So.; Kate Martin, 5-7, G, F.; Kasi Samuda, 6-1, F, Jr.; Katrina Samuda, 6-3, F, Sr.; Naomi Walker, 5-3, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE TITANS: The team’s strengths are height, speed and tremendous shooting ability. They are looking to be very competitive in the CHSAA this season.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Last season: 8-4

Coach: Matthew Kirk

KEY PLAYERS

Natalie Bottiglieri, 5-7, G, Sr.; Nora Casey, 5-9, F, Jr.; Caitlin Marten, 6-0, F, Sr.; Teresa Moulder, 5-10, F, Sr.; Kathryn Schencman, 5-7, G, So.

ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS: Last season, the team made it to the CHSAA semifinals before falling to Our Lady of Mercy 55-51. This year, the team is composed of strong juniors and sophomores, which will allow for a deep bench.

OUR LADY OF MERCY MUSTANGS

Last season: 12-3

Coach: Randy Todd

KEY PLAYERS

Meghan Andersen, 6-1, F, Jr.; Corinne Kassatly, 5-7, G, Jr.; Mackenzie McManus, 6-1, F, Sr.; Sammy Shea, 5-4, PG, Sr.; Brooke Vetter, 5-6, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: They won the AA Catholic League Championship last season. Andersen averaged 19 points per game last year and Shea averaged 12.

SACRED HEART SPARTANS

Last season: 4-9

Coach: Bob Speck

KEY PLAYERS

Haylee Ellwood, 5-6, SG, So.; Kimberly Hopkins, 5-7, PG, Sr.; Anne Kiernan, 6-0, C, So.; Shannon Maier, 6-0, C, Sr.; Colleen McGovern, 5-8, SF, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Hopkins leads a quick and versatile team. This year, the squad has a new coach that will help build good team depth.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

Last season: 7-6

Coach: Hugh Flaherty

KEY PLAYERS

Ava Darvassy, 6-0, F, So.; Colleen McCullagh, 6-1, F, Sr.; Alexis Mitas, 5-7, G, Fr.; Iyana Morel, 5-10, G/F, So.; Amanda Paci, 5-8, G, So.

ABOUT THE FRIARS: They are a young team looking to build on momentum from last season and create new strategies for the upcoming season.

ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS

Last season: 0-10

Coach: Shannon White

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Ahearn, 5-9, F, Fr.; Alyssa Carafano, 5-4, F, So.; Victoria Islam, 5-7, G, Jr.; Niyah Page, 5-8, G, Jr.; Delia Tarasco, 5-6, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS: The young team is looking to stay competitive in CHSAA competition this season.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Last season: 3-6

Coach: Kate Gordon

KEY PLAYERS

Shani Clark, 5-10, G/F, Fr.; Ella Clifford, 5-7, G/F, Sr.; Catie Kilker, 5-6, G/F, Jr.; Meghan White, 5-5, PG, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: The team has a solid defense and brings a lot of skill to the gym. They are led by White and Clifford.

ST. MARY’S GAELS

Last season: 14-1

Coach: Kevin White

KEY PLAYERS

Taryn Barbot, 5-9, G, Jr.; Taylor Barbot, 5-7, G, Jr.; Alisa Blalock, 5-6, G, Sr.; Tara Murray, 5-10, G, Jr.; Caryla Williams, 5-10, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE GAELS: Last season, the team made it to the AA Catholic League Championship final before falling to Our Lady of Mercy. Their strengths are speed, quickness and aggressive defense.