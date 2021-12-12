CHSAA girls basketball team-by-team preview
HOLY TRINITY TITANS
Coach: Roger Gaeckler
KEY PLAYERS
Maya Logie, 5-7, G, So.; Kate Martin, 5-7, G, F.; Kasi Samuda, 6-1, F, Jr.; Katrina Samuda, 6-3, F, Sr.; Naomi Walker, 5-3, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE TITANS: The team’s strengths are height, speed and tremendous shooting ability. They are looking to be very competitive in the CHSAA this season.
KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS
Last season: 8-4
Coach: Matthew Kirk
KEY PLAYERS
Natalie Bottiglieri, 5-7, G, Sr.; Nora Casey, 5-9, F, Jr.; Caitlin Marten, 6-0, F, Sr.; Teresa Moulder, 5-10, F, Sr.; Kathryn Schencman, 5-7, G, So.
ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS: Last season, the team made it to the CHSAA semifinals before falling to Our Lady of Mercy 55-51. This year, the team is composed of strong juniors and sophomores, which will allow for a deep bench.
OUR LADY OF MERCY MUSTANGS
Last season: 12-3
Coach: Randy Todd
KEY PLAYERS
Meghan Andersen, 6-1, F, Jr.; Corinne Kassatly, 5-7, G, Jr.; Mackenzie McManus, 6-1, F, Sr.; Sammy Shea, 5-4, PG, Sr.; Brooke Vetter, 5-6, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: They won the AA Catholic League Championship last season. Andersen averaged 19 points per game last year and Shea averaged 12.
SACRED HEART SPARTANS
Last season: 4-9
Coach: Bob Speck
KEY PLAYERS
Haylee Ellwood, 5-6, SG, So.; Kimberly Hopkins, 5-7, PG, Sr.; Anne Kiernan, 6-0, C, So.; Shannon Maier, 6-0, C, Sr.; Colleen McGovern, 5-8, SF, Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Hopkins leads a quick and versatile team. This year, the squad has a new coach that will help build good team depth.
ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS
Last season: 7-6
Coach: Hugh Flaherty
KEY PLAYERS
Ava Darvassy, 6-0, F, So.; Colleen McCullagh, 6-1, F, Sr.; Alexis Mitas, 5-7, G, Fr.; Iyana Morel, 5-10, G/F, So.; Amanda Paci, 5-8, G, So.
ABOUT THE FRIARS: They are a young team looking to build on momentum from last season and create new strategies for the upcoming season.
ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS
Last season: 0-10
Coach: Shannon White
KEY PLAYERS
Olivia Ahearn, 5-9, F, Fr.; Alyssa Carafano, 5-4, F, So.; Victoria Islam, 5-7, G, Jr.; Niyah Page, 5-8, G, Jr.; Delia Tarasco, 5-6, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS: The young team is looking to stay competitive in CHSAA competition this season.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS
Last season: 3-6
Coach: Kate Gordon
KEY PLAYERS
Shani Clark, 5-10, G/F, Fr.; Ella Clifford, 5-7, G/F, Sr.; Catie Kilker, 5-6, G/F, Jr.; Meghan White, 5-5, PG, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS: The team has a solid defense and brings a lot of skill to the gym. They are led by White and Clifford.
ST. MARY’S GAELS
Last season: 14-1
Coach: Kevin White
KEY PLAYERS
Taryn Barbot, 5-9, G, Jr.; Taylor Barbot, 5-7, G, Jr.; Alisa Blalock, 5-6, G, Sr.; Tara Murray, 5-10, G, Jr.; Caryla Williams, 5-10, F, Jr.
ABOUT THE GAELS: Last season, the team made it to the AA Catholic League Championship final before falling to Our Lady of Mercy. Their strengths are speed, quickness and aggressive defense.