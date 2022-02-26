Lacey Downey is like no athlete Suffolk County has seen in a long time. Maybe unlike one it has ever witnessed.

The West Babylon junior has been a first-team Newsday All-Long Island selection in three different sports. And now she can add a championship to her already historic resume.

Downey scored West Babylon’s first 15 points as the No. 2 Eagles defeated No. 4 East Islip, 44-37, in the girls basketball Suffolk Class A championship at Newfield High School Saturday afternoon.

"She is by far probably the best athlete in the state of New York," coach Ron Langella said. "I think she’s the best female athlete who’s ever played in Suffolk County."

West Babylon (19-3) advances to play the Nassau Class A champion in the Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional Final at Eastport-South Manor High School March 12 at 11 a.m. Before then, the Eagles will play Port Jefferson in the Suffolk small schools final at Kings Park High School Wednesday at 5 p.m. East Islip finished 15-6.

Downey wasn’t concerned about her point total though. She didn’t feel like she needed to carry the team herself. She just let the game come to her, which resulted in a game-high 24 points and six steals.

"I don’t really think about it, I just go," said Downey, who is also a standout lacrosse and field hockey player. "There’s no thinking involved. We just play as a team and if you get a basket, you scored it. It doesn’t matter who scores it, it’s how many points are on the board."

It was also the first true county championship in program history, according to Langella. West Babylon won the Suffolk Conference II championship last season, but there was no county final or anything beyond.

"Last year it didn’t feel like we truly really won because usually you lose and you stop. We won but we stopped," said Emma Bloshmi, who added 12 points. "But now there’s so much more. We’re on the road to states and I know we can do it."

The championship meant even more to Bloshmi because she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to take the court her senior season. She tore her ACL last spring and didn’t play her first basketball game this winter until the playoffs.

"Some days it was so bad," Bloshmi said. "I didn’t even think I was going to be able to play basketball again, but I worked so hard and the team was amazing. Just to get the opportunity to play again is incredible."

East Islip’s Sara Simonetti and West Babylon’s Brianna Winkler and Downey were ejected with 1:01 remaining in the fourth quarter after an altercation at midcourt. Due to the ejection, the West Babylon student-athletes will need to sit the small schools championship and Simonetti will need to miss her next interscholastic event, per Section XI rules.

Jessica Peluso had 22 points for East Islip. West Babylon led, 24-16, at halftime and East Islip wasn’t able to bring the score to within a two-possession game in the second half.

Downey had 18 points in the first half and added six points in the third quarter.

"She’s special," Langella said. "She’s a once-in-a-lifetime kid that does things that put us where we are. There’s no secret about her and why we are where we are."

"It’s incredible," Bloshmi added. "She’s not even a basketball player, she’s a lacrosse player, but she can do anything. When she’s on and making every shot, it just motivates us to be better. She’s such a key player and the team wouldn’t be a team without her."

But it’s not the point totals that matter for Downey. She just views it as her doing her part to help the Eagles advance as far as possible.

"It means a lot but it doesn’t really matter," Downey said. "The team won and points mean nothing when we are going to a championship. It’s all a team thing."