The next game is the game.

It's the game certainly every Locust Valley girls basketball player has had circled on their calendars (even if they won't admit it). The chance not only to win a county title, but to make Long Island history in the process.

Top-seeded Locust Valley defeated No. 4 East Rockaway, 66-27, in the girls basketball Nassau Class B semifinals at Hofstra Monday afternoon. With the victory, Locust Valley improved to 20-0 and has won 51 straight games. The Long Island girls basketball record for most consecutive wins is 52, set by Hempstead between 1980-1983, according to Newsday records.

The Falcons play Cold Spring Harbor (15-5) in the Nassau Class B final at Hofstra March 2 at 4:30 p.m. The coaches and players said they've reached this milestone by focusing on winning one game at a time. Now, they are one game away from a share of the record.

"Hey, it’s the next game," point guard Payton Tini calmly stated. "We’ll be there to win."

The historical aspect hasn’t been lost on anyone on the team, even if players and coaches have wanted to downplay it to avoid distractions throughout the year.

"It’s incredibly special," coach Michael Guidone said. "You couldn’t write a better script but we realize that it’s all for naught if we don’t come out and play well against a very good Cold Spring Harbor team."

Tini led Locust Valley Monday with 24 points, two assists and three steals. The quick point guard scored 12 points during a 31-4 run spanning nine minutes as the Falcons took a 40-11 lead with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter.

"I felt good, but I owe it all to my teammates," Tini said. "Defense gets a steal and we break it out right away. I’m up there, but it comes from them on defense so it’s really a credit to everyone."

"She runs our stuff perfectly," Guidone said. "She’s a coach’s dream."

Lindsay Hogan had 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals as her and Tini’s chemistry shined on the court.

"I know for a fact when I get Lindsay the ball, it’s going in all the time," Tini said. "And I know when Lindsay gets a rebound, automatically she’s looking for me. We just see each other and work off each other all the time."

Olivia Del Tatto added six points and 12 rebounds in the win. Emma Poland had 12 points for East Rockaway (10-10).

Tini couldn’t wait to step onto the court Monday. She knew all the early and late practices were building toward a potential championship run. And the chance to reach a milestone only one other Long Island girls basketball team ever has makes the experience even more memorable.

"It’s definitely going to be crazy," Tini said. "Everyone is going to be out for blood, everyone’s going to give their best game and it comes down to who wants it more and I think we will."