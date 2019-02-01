Eastport-South Manor vs. Kings Park
Eastport-South Manor defeated host Kings Park, 36-27, in a Suffolk IV girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Manhasset vs. Elmont boys basketball Sachem North vs. Brentwood girls basketball Freeport vs. Oceanside girls basketball Longwood vs. Brentwood boys basketball Oceanside vs. Syosset girls basketball Hills East vs. Northport girls hoops Elmont vs. Carey boys basketball Riverhead vs. Smithtown West girls hoops Southold vs. Greenport boys basketball The Knox School vs. Chaminade boys basketball St. Anthony's vs. Scarsdale Longwood vs. Uniondale boys basketball pictures Brentwood vs. Elmont boys basketball Center Moriches vs. Jericho boys basketball Bellport vs. South Side boys basketball Hills East vs. Whitman girls hoops Jericho vs. Manhasset Island Trees vs. Locust Valley girls basketball
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.