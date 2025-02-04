Elmont girls basketball pushes win streak to four as Charlotte Hines leads way against Division

For the Elmont girl's basketball team, it’s all starting to come together. Riddled with injuries for the majority of the season, the Spartan’s 52-42 win at home over Division in Nassau AA-III on Monday night extends their win streak to four as they look to turn their season around just in time for playoffs.

“We were without four of our starters for a while," coach Pete Lawson said. "At some point I only had six or seven girls to play. This season has been very up and down and these girls have been faced with adversity, but now, they’re ready to go.”

When Elmont traveled to Levittown in early January to face the Blue Dragons for the first time, they lost by two points. Senior captain Charlotte Hines was taken out of the game early because of a knee injury. This time around, she was ready and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

“On the court, she [Charlotte] does everything,” Lawson said. “She blocked shots, she helped [and] she scored. Most importantly, she’s our leader.”

The Spartans took a 10-2 lead after the first quarter, and eight of those points came from Hines.

“At the tip, I was just thinking: this is going to be a tough game,” Hines said. “But, I know how to play basketball. And I knew if I just played my game, things would work out.”

Senior Kaitlyn Paulino-Rosario sank 3 three-pointers to close out the half and extend Elmont's lead to 30-15.

“Kaitlyn is like our motor,” Lawson said. “We can always rely on her, she’s always doing whatever needs to be done and she’s a great shooter.”

Division (14-4) came out hot at the start of the third quarter, going on a 6-0 run within the first two minutes. The Blue Dragons cut into the deficit but could never quite catch up.

Freshman Alice Beckett had 16 points and senior Emma Robins had 18 points and nine rebounds for Division.

Last season, the Spartans fell to Mepham, 51-41, in the first round of the playoffs. Paulino-Rosario said that before each practice this season they say, “Let’s get this chip.” Their goal is to make it to the Long Island Championship.

“We’re so determined to get there,” Paulino-Rosario said. “Every time we play, we try to treat it like a playoff game. This team’s effort, our hustle, and just our love for one another, that’s what’s going to get us that chip.”