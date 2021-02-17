Emma Morris has the shooter's touch.

The sophomore drilled four of her five three-pointers in the fourth quarter, the final one coming with four seconds left as Center Moriches came back to beat Glenn, 41-38, in a Suffolk League VII girls basketball game Wednesday night in Elwood.

Morris' last big shot came from the top of the key with a defender in her face and gave the Devils a 41-36 lead. She finished with a team-high 20 points.

"She knows I believe in her and she’s the heart and soul of the Center Moriches basketball program," coach Freddy DelGiorno said. "She’s our shooter and when the shots weren’t falling early on no one panicked. She’s one of the top players in the county."

Glenn (1-2) took a 24-22 lead into the fourth quarter but Morris hit a long three-pointer from the top of the key to put her team up 25-24.

"We weren’t getting off our picks early and getting good looks," Morris said. "Our defense really keyed the comeback with some big steals in the fourth quarter by Bella Burke and Charlotte Castiglione."

Glenn's Gabby Andreacchi, who led all scorers with 21 points. hit a short jumper to give the Knights a 29-27 lead. Morris responded with another three to make it 30-29 Center Moriches.

Glenn's Molly Miller hit two free throws to put Glenn in front by one before Megan Magill hit a driving layup to give the Devils a 32-31 advantage, and they never trailed from there.

Morris found the bottom of the net for another three in the right corner and Castiglione nailed a three to make it 38-31 with 1:44 left.

"Eventually you find the rhythm and it feels good when it leaves your hand," said Morris, who is in her third year on varsity. "We’re a young team and we’re getting so much better."

Center Moriches is off to a 4-1 start after a 5-15 campaign a year ago.

"We were sluggish at the start and I let them play through it," DelGiorno said. "That’s how they’ll learn."

Molly Miller (10 points) buried two three-pointers from the right corner to help Glenn open a 9-0 lead with 3:02 left in the first quarter. Morris nailed a jumper and a three-pointer to key a seven-point Center Moriches run to make it 9-7.

"We had to clean it up after that first quarter," DelGiorno said. "But I liked our resilience and that we came back with Burke commanding our press. And it doesn’t hurt to have a shooter like Emma."