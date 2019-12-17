Call it the Kelly Bergersen and Keleysha Petit-Frere show.

The pair of Farmingdale seniors combined for 30 points to lead the host Dalers to a 53-43 win over Massapequa in a Nassau AA-I girls basketball opener on Tuesday.

Petit-Frere finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and five assists and Bergersen had 18 points and while shooting shot 13-for-17 from the free-throw line. Demi Hecker added 14 points for the Dalers.

“We just executed a little more tonight,” Farmingdale coach Pete Cerrone said. “Luckily when it counted we stepped up, and the two seniors obviously played a big role in tonight’s win.”

Farmingdale gained its largest lead in the third quarter after a 6-0 run where Bergersen went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, then Petit-Frere dished to Isabella Cemino for a short corner jumper to make it 42-26 with two minutes left.

The Dalers led 42-29 after three, and Bergersen went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to close the game out.

“We know when the ball is in her hands, we don’t have to worry,” Petit-Frere said. “It’s definitely comforting.”

Petit-Frere paced the Dalers in the first half. The 6-1 forward scored seven points in the second quarter and had three assists as the Dalers built a 27-20 halftime lead. On defense, the length and instincts of Petit-Frere bothered not only Massapequa drivers, but shooters on the perimeter as well. Three of Petit-Frere’s six blocks were on three-point attempts.

“KP is a great safety net,” Bergersen said. “We communicate well and know our strengths and weaknesses and we play toward that.”

Massapequa gained its only lead when Alexa Cirabisi (13 points) made a three-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter to make it 9-8. Bergersen responded with a three-pointer from the right wing to make it 11-9 with 20 seconds left. Mark one for the Dalers in the latest episode of a longtime rivalry.

“There’s no better rivalry than the Mass/Farm game,” Cerrone said. “It doesn’t matter what sport or what kind of talent is out there . . . Every ball is going to be contested and every single person is going to play their rear ends off.”