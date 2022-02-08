Floral Park girls go back to defensive roots, beat Wantagh

After what Mike Spina called an "eye-opening" 30-point loss to Plainedge, the Floral Park girls basketball coach challenged his team to return to its defensive roots. That was on full display Tuesday.

Host Floral Park defeated Wantagh, 47-29, in non-conference play. The Knights held Wantagh to 10 points or fewer in every quarter.

"The girls really refocused and rededicated themselves to play better defense," Spina said. "I’m proud of this team, they’re special. When we play defense, we have a chance to win every game."

"We just work together a lot," said Emma Cheslock, who had seven points. "We work on it so much at practice and we make sure to move together and rebound."

Erin Harkins led Floral Park with 19 points, including 10 in the first quarter.

"There’s no secret we run a lot of our offense through her and it’s important we get her off to a good start," Spina said. "But the one thing she’s been doing the last five or six games is not just worrying about herself, but getting others involved."

Floral Park (16-2) used an 11-0 run over 2:34 with a ball--pressuring defense to take a 21-7 lead with 7:01 remaining in the second quarter. The Knights opened a 33-13 lead at halftime.

"You could have good offensive days, bad offensive days but if you play defense you have a chance to win every game," said Spina.

Emma Kline added eight points for Floral Park, which had eight players score. Skylar Mondelli had 10 points for Wantagh (10-8).

Both teams utilized multiple defensive approaches. Wantagh’s Madison Taylor and Floral Park’s Erin Harkins often face-guarded one another as each coach wanted to neutralize the other’s top scorer. Spina has seen improvements from Harkins during those challenging offensive moments.

"Teams have been playing her box-and-one and face guarding and in that past that may have been frustrating," he said. "But now she’s just seeing and realizing if she continues to play hard, play defense, some of her offense will come off defense."

With the playoffs quickly approaching, many teams are poised to compete for the Nassau Class A title. Floral Park, which lost in the 2020 Nassau Class A final to Locust Valley for its only loss of the season, is toward the top of that list. The players haven’t forgotten that final.

"After the upset against Locust Valley, we kind of learned what it’s like to be there," Harkins said. "We want to be back there."