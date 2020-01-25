When facing Floral Park, opponents must be weary of the “three-headed monster,” as coach Mike Spina likes to call his versatile scoring trio.

Whether it’s Jaeda Delsoin consistently slashing to the basket, Maya Bateau’s quality footwork in the low block and ability to stretch the floor from the outside or Erin Harkins’ efficiency from the beyond the arc, the Knights present a uniquely-balanced offensive attack to complement their swarming full-court press.

“It’s amazing having these two,” Harkins, referring to Delsoin and Bateau, said after notching a game-high 18 points in Floral Park’s 57-40 wire-to-wire victory at Lynbrook in a Nassau A-IV girls basketball game on Saturday morning. “Our chemistry is so great. It really helps with the flow on the court and knowing each other and our strong suits.”

Delsoin contributed 11 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Bateau recorded 12 points and 6 rebounds, as the Knights continued their undefeated season (13-0, 8-0).

“We’ve been riding their coattails since the season started,” Spina said. “Jaeda’s had a breakout season, controlling the ball and the game. ... Erin has been shooting the lights out after the first week of the season. If you leave her open, she’s going to put the ball up.

“And the good thing about Maya, she can play outside. She can shoot the three and the 10-foot jump shot. And underneath she’s so long and that spin move is phenomenal.”

Floral Park broke away in the final two minutes of the first quarter thanks to a 9-0 run that began with a three-pointer from Harkins and concluded with a free-throw line jumper from Sabrina Louis with three seconds remaining, giving the Knights a 21-6 lead entering the second.

After the Knights built a 34-16 advantage at halftime, Lynbrook (7-6, 4-4) cut the deficit to 40-27 with 1:58 left in the third. Floral Park then responded with a Harkins jumper and an up-and-under three-point play from Bateau to reclaim its 18-point lead at the end of three quarters before sealing the win.

Bateau said her friendship with Harkins, a sophomore, and Delsoin, a senior, off the court plays a role in their chemistry on it.

“It’s ironic because I’m like the baby on the team, but I’m the tallest,” Bateau, a 5-10 freshman, said. “When I see them in the hallway, we always play around and have fun.”

With only six games remaining, Delsoin said she and her teammates have their sights set on an undefeated regular season before preparing for the playoffs.

“It is a goal,” Delsoin said. “We know anything can lie ahead, but all we have to do is be prepared and be focused on our main goal and what we have to do to get there.”