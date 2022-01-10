Kayla Gilmore and Jacky Sutherland weren’t going to get back on the bus without a victory. And like has been the case throughout the season, the duo took control of the game and made pivotal plays when it mattered most.

Gilmore and Sutherland combined to score 15 of Floyd’s 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Colonials defeated host Brentwood, 45-40, in Suffolk League I girls basketball Monday.

Floyd (3-2) ended the game on a 10-2 run, sparked by Sutherland’s steal and layup that tied the score at 38 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"I just knew I needed to make (the play) for the team," said Sutherland, who scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Gilmore scored the next two baskets for Floyd, first corralling an offensive rebound and making a layup with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Floyd a 40-38 lead. She followed that with a layup off an inbound pass to give Floyd a 42-38 advantage with 1:12 remaining.

"It was a close game the whole game and we knew we needed to win this one," said Gilmore, who scored seven of her 18 points in the fourth quarter. "Getting those rebounds were huge. Everyone on our team got those second opportunities and we were able to capitalize."

Gilmore added seven rebounds and four steals and Sutherland had five rebounds and seven steals. Sutherland also made a key jump shot in the corner to give Floyd a 44-40 lead with 44 seconds remaining.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"They are both outstanding players and players make plays," coach Rich Sinclair said. "Coaches try to do their best to get players in the best position to succeed, but ultimately it’s the plays the players make and both Jacky and Katie made plays late."

Olivia Jones and Jada Hood had 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Brentwood (2-2). Brentwood led 22-18 at halftime and held the advantage the majority of the contest as the game featured eight ties and six lead changes.

Floyd improves to 8-3 overall midway through the season after winning no more than eight games in a season in the last 10 years. Sinclair credits much of that success to Gilmore and Sutherland, who are standout multisport athletes.

"They’ve done everything I could possibly ask of two kids," Sinclair said. "They’ve taken our program from where it was to where it is now has a lot to do with their work ethic and intensity."