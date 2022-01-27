TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Jacky Sutherland, Kayla Gilmore lead Floyd to first girls basketball playoff berth since 2013

William Floyd guard Jacky Sutherland hits the baseline

William Floyd guard Jacky Sutherland hits the baseline layup for two points against Sachem East guard Amanda Madigan, in a Suffolk league 1 game, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Sachem East. Credit: George A Faella

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

It was a historic evening in more ways than one for the Floyd girls basketball team.

The Colonials clinched their first trip to the playoffs since the 2012-13 season after a thrilling 46-38 victory over host Sachem East in Suffolk League I girls basketball Thursday night. It was also the first time Floyd defeated Sachem East in program history, going back 17 years according to Floyd coach Rich Sinclair, and Floyd did so by holding Sachem East without a point in the fourth quarter.

Jacky Sutherland had 18 points and fellow sophomore Kayla Gilmore totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead Floyd. The Colonials’ young core has played together dating to CYO and youth programs and they wanted to be the ones to lead the Floyd program to a brighter future.

"We both expected it and we both knew what we needed to do," Gilmore said. "We knew we needed to be the ones and what our team needed from us and I think every game we proved ourselves more and more."

"Even though they are young, they don’t play young," Sinclair added. "They come up big in every moment and they never let me down."

Floyd (7-3) opened the first quarter on a 15-2 run and took a 31-19 lead into halftime. But Sachem East (7-3) went on a 16-0 run over the majority of the third quarter before Gilmore ended the period by going the length of the court for a layup. Sachem East led 38-34 entering the fourth quarter.

"Every team goes on runs," Sutherland said. "We went on runs, they went on runs but we just finished stronger and pulled out with the win."

Floyd outscored Sachem East 12-0 in the fourth quarter. Sutherland had six points in the final period.

"That’s remarkable to show what happened to us in the third quarter and eight minutes later show what they did," Sinclair said. "And that just shows the promise of these kids and their ability to deal with adversity."

Kayden Meyer, also a sophomore, added nine points for Floyd. Abby Morrongiello had 10 points for Sachem East.

Sinclair knew Sutherland and Gilmore when the two were in fourth grade. He pulled them up to varsity as eighth graders and believed the program’s turnaround would be sooner, rather than later.

"I knew I had something special," he said. "I figured we might have made the playoffs last year, but obviously there was COVID and everything, but this year worked out for us."

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

More high schools

Zaire Baines, a Portledge senior, became Long Island's all-time leading
Portledge's Baines becomes Long Island's all-time leading scorer
William Floyd guard Jacky Sutherland drives the paint
Photos: Floyd vs. Sachem East girls hoops
Zaire Baines, Portledge senior, drains a three-pointer in
Photos: Zaire Baines becomes LI's all-time scoring leader
Central Islips Ciara Solomon gets her strike during
Photos: Bay Shore vs. Central Islip girls bowling
LaDuke Harris of Floyd kicks up sand in
Top high school sports photos: January 2022
Aidan Bebber of Manhasset, left, battles Michael Sangirardi
Photos: Manhasset vs. Glenn wrestling
Didn’t find what you were looking for?