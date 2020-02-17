Danielle Davis wouldn’t be denied.

After Annie Kraft made two free throws to give Cold Spring Harbor a one-point lead with 21.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter of a girls basketball Nassau Class B semifinal, Friends Academy called a timeout and knew exactly who they wanted to have the ball — Danielle Davis.

“We put so much on her and we are confident in her because she doesn’t waver based on what’s happening,” coach Chekira Lashley said. “She could miss 1,000 shots and we’d still put the ball in her hands for that last shot. She’s so mentally tough.”

Davis proved why. The freshman guard drove the lane and made a layup with 9.7 seconds left for the final basket as No. 3 Friends Academy defeated No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor, 27-26, Monday evening at Farmingdale State College.

“I knew I had Paris [Panogopoulos] coming up for the pick and I had Emma [Zambrotta] in the corner who could also shoot a three,” said Davis, who had 15 points. “So it was just what the better option was and I saw the lane and I put it up, but it was just everyone’s effort that went into that. It was amazing.”

Friends Academy (10-8) advances to play top-seeded Carle Place (17-3) in the Nassau Class B championship at Farmingdale State College Friday at 5 p.m.

After trailing 23-17 entering the fourth quarter, Friends Academy scored the first eight points of the final quarter, taking a 25-23 lead after Zambrotta's three-pointer off a cross-court pass from Davis with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Cold Spring Harbor (13-7) jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the opening quarter. But Friends Academy didn’t back down, scoring the first eight points of the second quarter to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 12-10 with 5:38 left in the second period and Cold Spring Harbor led 17-13 at halftime.

The Quakers fell twice to Cold Spring Harbor during the regular season, but said they still took confidence from those games.

“The last loss against Cold Spring Harbor, it was a really close game and we knew we had it this time,” Panogopoulos said. “So we really wanted to bring it to them and let them know that we can beat them.”

With the chance to play a strong Carle Place team in the final, Friends Academy is looking forward to its next challenge.

“They are so excited,” Lashley said. “They are so shocked that we even made it this far, so I know they are excited for Friday. We have nothing to lose, we made it further than anybody would have expected them to make it, so they’re hyped.”