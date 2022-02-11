Most teams fantasize about playing their best basketball when the end of the season rolls around. For Carey those fantasies have become a reality.

Carey defeated Garden City, 45-44, in Nassau Conference A-II action at Carey. The Seahawks earned their sixth straight win and finished the regular season at 7-6 in conference play. Caylee De Meo scored 26 points for Carey (9-10). Ellie Pamatat scored 26 for Garden City (13-6, 10-2).

"The kids have really bought into the team concept and excelled," coach Anthony Turco said. "That concept is what we are about, what Carey athletics is about, and what this community is about."

The Seahawks found themselves down one with just over 30 seconds remaining. Carey managed to trap Garden City along the baseline on their possession, forcing an errant pass. De Meo stole the pass and converted a tough layup to give Carey the lead. The team then locked in defensively, forcing a missed jumper to seal the win.

"It was really my team that put me in that position, they forced the pass," De Meo said. "I just tracked the ball and stole it, and hoped to finish on the other end, which I did."

De Meo went through a scary moment in the first quarter as she got tangled up going for a rebound and her knee was fallen into. She was forced to leave the game but returned moments later.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"My knee felt weird after the play," De Meo said. "I jogged up and down the hallway and got right back in, because I knew my team needed me."

Critical halftime adjustments allowed Carey to flip a game that saw them down 28-21, to a tie at 37 entering the fourth. Rose Castronovo had two key plays in the quarter.

With her team trailing 30-26 she knocked down a three-pointer from the left wing. She then converted a three-point play on Carey’s ensuing possession to give the team its first lead at 32-30.

"I saw the opening and I knew where we were on the scoreboard," Castronovo said. It’s rare that I hit threes, so I got really excited, and I knew the team needed to get up."

Now riding a six-game winning streak with a victory against the top team in the conference, Carey will look to make noise in the playoffs.

"First place at this point means nothing to us," Castronovo said. "Any team can beat anyone."