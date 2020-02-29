The Floral Park girl’s basketball freight train just refuses to stop. It’s full speed ahead for this group, hurdling towards the Nassau Class A Championship Game and a date with Locust Valley next weekend. Top-seeded Floral Park defeated No. 13 Bellmore JFK 46-25 in a Class A semifinal Saturday afternoon at Farmingdale State.

Erin Harkins led all scorers with 15 points. Maya Bateau had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 blocks in a punishing defensive effort. The Knights (22-0) will play Locust Valley, who defeated Manhasset Saturday, 2:30 p.m. March 7 at Farmingdale State in the county championship game.

“They’re just refusing to lose,” said coach Mike Spina.

“It’s been fun,” said senior Amanda Kozak, who scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. “It’s weird that we haven’t lost. The fact that we’re 22-0 now, it’s insane. I think it has to do with us practicing so hard and focusing on defense. Even when we don’t make out shots, our defense is so good, we can usually win.”

Those shots weren’t falling early Saturday as both teams began the game on a bit of a cold streak. Floral Park led 1-0 for nearly four minutes, finally breaking the slump with 2:59 left in the first quarter on a Harkins basket. The Knights led 5-2 after the first.

“We came out slow, but it was just nerves,” Harkins, a sophomore, said. “We got it all out and kept picking each other up. (Once we got) our momentum, no one could stop us.”

There was a practical reason for the slow start. With the Farmingdale State court being a tad larger than the space the Knights are accustomed to playing on, it took a little bit of time to adjust.

“In the beginning of the game, with the bigger court and the depth perception, we missed some wide open shots,” Spina said. “In the second quarter, most of our points were lay-ups, We just got out and started to run a little bit more. Our defense was turning them over, so we were able to get into our transition offense.”

Floral Park outscored Bellmore JFK 20-5 in the second quarter to take a commanding 25-7 lead into the half. The Knights then opened the second half on a 6-3 run to increase their lead to 31-10 with 6:11 left in the third quarter.

“Our defense played even better than the first half,” Bateau said. “We came out harder….We wanted it more. ”