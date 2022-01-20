Gabby Andreacchi, Glenn outlast Mt. Sinai

Start fast and finish strong.

That was what Gabby Andreacchi and the Glenn girls basketball team did Thursday night against host Mount Sinai.

Andreacchi scored 13 of her career-high 24 points in the first quarter and had eight in the fourth quarter, to propel Glenn to a 61-53 victory in Suffolk League VI. She totaled four three-pointers and increased her season average to 18.1 points per game.

Glenn (7-7, 5-3) handed Mount Sinai (10-3, 6-1) its first league loss this year.

"Coming into the game we knew that Mount Sinai was going to be a tough opponent, but had high hopes after a couple of great practices this week," Andreacchi said. "We want other teams to know who we are, and I think we really proved ourselves tonight."

The Knights led 24-15 after the first quarter but scored just three points in the second quarter and trailed 30-27 at halftime. Mount Sinai extended its lead to six at the end of the third quarter and led 41-35.

"We got off to a fast start, and then they just got us out of our rhythm in the second quarter," Glenn coach Sean McGinty said. "I just told the girls, ‘we know we can play with them, just get out there and run our offense’."

Andreacchi kickstarted an 8-1 run in the fourth quarter by making a three-pointer to put the Knights ahead 44-43. The senior followed with another three to give Glenn a 47-44 advantage and Lindsey Adomaites (21 points) made a basket to put the Knights up five.

Adomaites made eight consecutive free throws down the stretch and Andreacchi added two late free throws to preserve the win.

"At the end of practice when we are tired, our coach has us shoot free throws to simulate late-game situations," Adomaites said. "It is important to know how to be able to make them when you are running up and down the court for four quarters straight."

Casey Campo, who entered the game averaging 22.7 points, scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half for Mount Sinai. Kylie Budke totaled 18 points in the loss.

"We went to a triangle-and-two defense toward the end of the game and really stifled them (Campo and Budke). I thought that was the key, and plus we hit our foul shots," McGinty said. "When the game gets late, that is when your legs are going to be tired and you have to work on that. We emphasize that all the time in practice."