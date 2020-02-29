It was the most important eight minutes of the season, and the Locust Valley girls basketball team made it count. With the score tied at 34 after three quarters in their Nassau Class A semifinal against No. 3 Manhasset, the second-seeded Falcons made every big shot down the stretch and proved that they weren’t ready for their season to end.

“We spent this whole season working for this moment,” said senior Paige O’Brien, who scored 16 points. “Eight minutes, put everything you got into it, and we could come out with the win.”

Thanks to a 19-point fourth quarter, Locust Valley (22-0) held off Manhasset 53-45 Saturday afternoon at Farmingdale State. They will face top seeded Floral Park, who topped Bellmore JFK earlier in the day, at 2:30 p.m. on March 7 at Farmingdale State in the county championship game.

Julia Sabatino led all scorers with 18 points, including hitting a free throw with 5:11 left in the fourth to tie the score at 38. Lindsay Hogan had seven points, including the biggest shot of the afternoon, a three-pointer with 4:08 left in the game to put the Falcons ahead, 41-38.

“… I just nailed the shot,” Hogan said.

Locust Valley would hold onto the lead for the rest of the game, rolling off a 9-0 run to take a 52-40 lead later in the fourth, making their trip to the finals all but sealed in the final 20 seconds.

“We just hit our free throws,” Hogan said. “At practice, we always take so many free throws, like 20 shots every practice, and we just hit them in the game.”

After an evenly played first quarter, Manhasset began to pull away in the second. A 10-0 run gave the Indians a 22-13 lead with 4:20 left in the first half. Manhasset led at the half, 28-19. Locust Valley scored the first seven points of the third quarter to cut the Manhasset led to 28-26 with 4:53 left.

“In the first half, our defense wasn’t working as well as it normally is,” O’Brien said. “So, we really started trapping and denying the holes.”

Eventually, a recommitment to sure-up defense led to a much more palatable second half.

“We kept our heads up,” Hogan said. “Defense is what got us into our offense. We never put our head down. We just pushed the ball.”

Now, the attention shifts to Floral Park, another 22-0 juggernaut that will be waiting for the Falcons next weekend, a county championship in the offing.

“We have a lot of strengths,” Hogan said. “We have pretty big girls in the paint who can finish …We can shoot the ball, we’re good on defense, and we’re really good as a team.”