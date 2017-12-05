Alyssa Adomaites scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and led host Glenn to a 59-50 win over Bayport-Blue Point on Tuesday in the Suffolk League VI opener for both teams.

Glenn improves to 2-1 overall, and the Phantoms fell to 0-4 despite a season high in points.

After trailing 48-43, Glenn’s 13-0 run midway through the fourth quarter sealed the game. The Knights outscored Bayport 18-6 in the final eight minutes. Adomaites and Madison Mullman, who scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth, had all of Glenn’s points in the quarter.

“We had to keep playing hard, and we showed them what we can do,” Adomaites said.

Bayport-Blue Point started slowly but cut a 12-5 deficit to 15-14 after a quarter. The Phantoms led 32-30 at halftime and were ahead 44-40 entering the fourth quarter. Glenn’s offense finally got rolling when the game was on the line.

“We were getting the shots, we just weren’t hitting them,” coach Sean McGinty said. “We put pressure on them in the fourth quarter, we got the turnovers we needed, we started to hit some shots, our defense got much better and our rebounding got much better. We were boxing out, and that turned the tide of the game.”

Mullman grabbed 12 rebounds, while Faith Nichol and Adomaites each contributed 10. Samantha Groark had seven points and forced a steal late in the fourth.

“Just keep playing hard, we have to want it more than they do,” Mullman said of a timeout speech.

Bayport’s Olivia Monturo scored 16 points. Alyson Sena had 15, all from three-point range.

McGinty said every game is important, and that league games are especially so. Glenn made the playoffs last season but lost in the opening round. McGinty added that the team will build off this win.

“We’re looking for a very bright future,” he said. “If we work hard, we should have success.”