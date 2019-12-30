19-0 run by Northport puts Glenn away early

Sometimes, Northport’s Sophia Yearwood just “feels it” when it comes to her long-distance shooting.

The sophomore guard knocked down six three-pointers in a win Saturday against Sewanhaka.

When the Tigers trailed by seven points midway through the first quarter against Glenn on Monday, she came through for her team again.

Yearwood’s three-pointer started a 19-0 run that continued into the second quarter as host Northport downed neighborhood-rival Glenn, 77-38, in the finale of the Suffolk Shootout Tournament.

“I felt hot the game before [against Sewanhaka],” said Yearwood, who finished with a game-high 16 points including three three-pointers against Glenn.

“Once she hit that shot [in the first quarter],” guard Danielle Pavinelli said, “I feel like we all stepped up.”

Indeed. Northport (6-3) stretched the 19-0 blitz into a 36-5 run that gave the Tigers a 38-14 halftime lead. Northport made sure Glenn had no chance for a comeback with a 14-4 run to open the third quarter.

Tigers coach Rich Castellano, who substituted freely throughout the game, emptied his bench when Northport led 52-18 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Madison Mullman who entered the game third in Suffolk in scoring at 22.9 ppg, had 12 points for Glenn (6-4). The Tigers utilized different defenders on Mullman, as well as a help-defense mentality, to stifle the talented senior wing.

Northport guards Sophia Bica and Kelly McLaughlin, who both helped limit Mullman, each had 10 points. Pavinelli added five points, seven assists and six rebounds, and forward Kerry Dennin had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals in the win.

The Tigers lost three games in December while down in Florida, but grew closer according to Castellano.

“One of our signatures over the years has been to play balanced and unselfish,” he said. “This team is starting to play like that.”

If Northport continues that trend, they’ll be a worthy competitor in League III and the postseason.

“Once we start connecting our defense to our offense, the rest will work itself out,” Pavinelli said. “We’ll be a tough team.”