Lindsey Devine knew where the pass was going. And her timing was impeccable.

The Hauppauge forward stepped in front of a pass intended for leading scorer Sam Schultz, who set up for a three-point attempt on the perimeter. Devine timed the theft perfectly with 3.9 seconds left Thursday night to seal the Eagles’ 53-49 win over host Kings Park in a Suffolk League V girls basketball game.

“I just read her eyes all the way,” Devine said. “And I jumped in front of Schultz and stole the pass.”

Devine’s free throw had given Hauppauge a 52-49 lead with 21 seconds remaining in a riveting half that saw 11 lead changes. On its final possession, Kings Park brought the ball down court and worked it around the perimeter trying to free up Schultz for a potential game-tying three-pointer.

“She’s a great player and everyone knew they wanted her to get the last shot,” Devine said.

Schultz finished with a game high 21 points.

Kings Park fouled Devine immediately after the steal and she converted one of two free throws for the final margin. The win moved Hauppauge to 3-1 in league play and evened Kings Park’s record at 2-2.

Down the stretch, Hauppauge’s 6-foot-4 junior Lauren Romito, scored two key baskets but her defensive play was the key to the win. She finished with nine blocked shots, including three in the final two minutes, and altered a few others that were missed.

“She played a great game,” said Hauppauge coach Jamie Edson. “She erases our mistakes underneath the basket.”

“This has turned into a great rivalry,” continued Edson. “Last year we beat them by one point in overtime twice and we went on to win the county championship. This year we’re super young and learning. This is a wonderful confidence builder.”

Early on both teams tested the other’s mettle with big runs. Hauppauge used a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter to open a 12-3 lead. But Julia Pellettieri came off the bench to drain a three-pointer and end the scoring drought for the Kingsmen as they closed the first quarter trailing 16-8.

Hauppauge’s sophomore point guard Kayla Bullard hit a three-pointer and a driving layup to open the second quarter as the Eagles extended the lead to 21-8.

“We were playing tough defense and challenging shots,” said Hauppauge’s Christina John, who had eight rebounds and four steals. “They weren’t getting any easy baskets.”

Kings Park coach Tom Edmundson changed things up on defense and the call was brilliant. The Kingsmen went into a half-court trap and forced six second-quarter turnovers to spur an 11-0 run to draw within 21-19 with 42 seconds left in the half.

“Good teams are going to grab momentum and go on a big run,” Edson said. “You need someone to make a big steal or tip a shot or hit a tough shot to stop the momentum. I thought we used our timeouts well to calm things down. ”

Coming out of a timeout, Hauppauge’s Nicole Petrocelli hit two free throws in the final seconds to end the run and give the Eagles a 23-19 halftime lead.

Schultz scored seven points during the burst, including a nifty steal that she converted into a layup for an easy two.

Kings Park converted three three-point shots to open the third quarter and forge a 28-27 lead. It was the start of an exciting back-and-forth second half.