Riley Weiss doesn’t dwell on her previous contest, no matter how many points she may have posted. The Long Island leading scorer is always focused on the game at hand.

Weiss’ instincts again proved correct as she scored 53 points to lead Hewlett to a 72-60 victory over host South Side in Nassau Conference A-III girls basketball action Saturday afternoon. It’s her third game this season scoring at least 50 points.

"I come to every game and forget about the last one," Weiss said. "I’m just on to the next one and I know I have to do what’s best to help my team win. And I have great teammates, they set screens for me and Coach [Anthony] Scro gets me open, so they are a big help to get me there."

The 5-10 junior guard leads Long Island in scoring, averaging 42.7 points per game. Last season, she became the first girls basketball player in Long Island history to average more than 40 points per game, finishing at 40.8 points per contest.

"She just has so much confidence about her," Scro said. "From anywhere on the court, she’s a threat to score and she takes advantage of any open spot and any daylight she has to score."

Hewlett and South Side exchanged leads throughout much of the first half with South Side taking a 38-35 advantage after the second quarter. The teams traded runs in the third quarter before Hewlett outscored South Side 22-12 in the fourth quarter.

Hewlett improves to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference and South Side falls to 6-2 and 1-2 in the conference.

"This was a big deal to everyone," Weiss said. "Our bench was getting hyped as a good energy booster, everyone wanted to win. And we came out strong in the fourth quarter, got a big lead and then we kept that lead and never lost it. We didn’t want to let them chip back in."

Molly Williams added nine points and 14 rebounds as Hewlett had 19 offensive rebounds. Ava Doreste led South Side with 22 points.

"We really wanted to have a good showing against a proven team like South Side," Scro said, "to prove that we can compete with these upper-echelon teams like we know we can."

And like she has been throughout the last two seasons, Weiss was spectacular when the team needed her most.

"I know she’s always the star of the show," Scro said. "But she definitely shined today."