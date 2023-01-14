Locust Valley's Payton Tini overcomes foul trouble, scores 10 points in fourth quarter to beat Carle Place

Carle Place’s game plan was working, and Locust Valley’s senior leader Payton Tini sat on the bench because of it.

With Locust Valley trailing by five, Tini committed her fourth foul a minute into the second half on Saturday. Tini was subbed out by coach Michael Guidone to keep her from potentially committing her fifth foul, and missing the remainder of the Nassau Conference B-I matchup.

“I wanted to be out there,” Tini said. “But I was very proud of everyone on the court. They really kept great control.”

Carle Place led Locust Valley by one when Tini returned at the start of the fourth quarter, and the guard took over from there.

Tini scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth to lead visiting Locust Valley to a 42-37 win over Carle Place in a rematch of last year’s Nassau B/C championship.

Locust Valley (10-2, 6-0), the defending Long Island Class B champions, trailed Carle Place for most of the game.

There were five lead changes in the fourth quarter, before Tini intercepted a pass with 1:27 remaining and made a layup to put the Falcons ahead for good.

“That was the biggest point in the game, and [Tini] kept herself in the game to be able to do that,” Guidone said. “She had to sit that entire [third] quarter, and we didn’t lose any ground.”

Reily Roberts scored 21 points and kept Locust Valley within range while Tini was in foul trouble.

“I think you always just have to have a positive attitude,” Roberts said. “The next shot is going in, you’re getting the next rebound, the next stop on defense is yours. Just don’t give up.”

Paige Selhorn had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Caitlin Leary scored 11 points, including three three-pointers for the Frogs (5-7, 4-2).

A technical foul was called on Carle Place with under 30 seconds remaining, which granted Locust Valley four free throws and possession of the ball.

“It's just a tough one to swallow because we were right there,” Locust Valley coach Conor Reardon said. “The game plan was there, but unfortunately, we just couldn’t get that last stop and that last basket."

Locust Valley has not lost since Dec. 7.

“Just an outstanding basketball game on this level, two very evenly matched teams,” Guidone said. “To win on this court, in those circumstances, it just gives this group confidence that they can handle any situation going forward.”