Even after more than 700 basketball victories, Northport coach Rich Castellano proves every day that he’s as dedicated and focused on his student-athletes as he was on Day 1.

Castellano, in his 42nd season at Northport, became the first girls basketball coach in Long Island history to win 700 games with a 74-51 victory over Newfield on Dec. 17.

But don’t expect the 70-year-old coach to take the credit for himself.

"It’s a nice number, it’s a round number," Castellano said. "It means I’ve been doing it for a long time, but it also means there are hundreds of athletes and coaches that have contributed to this. When you put all that together, it becomes a special thing."

In talking to those who know Castellano best, it’s the daily dedication that separates him from his peers. And when he believes his team isn’t preparing at its best, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to turn that around.

Just this season, Castellano was upset with the effort the players were giving at a few practices. Instead of simply yelling or voicing his disappointment, he got creative. He handed out "Help Wanted" flyers to each player with a list of nine traits he was searching for, such as a tough defender, best rebounder, captain, leader on the court.

"That night we all had to call him and pick one of those things to be, and he acted like he didn’t know us on the phone and he said, ‘I will evaluate you,’ " senior Sophia Yearwood said. "And it definitely made us laugh, and the next day at practice, we all pushed to be whatever number we chose. It’s just something funny he did to push us to be better athletes."

The connection he has with the players hasn’t changed since his start in the 1979-80 season. Castellano, who was a math teacher at Northport for 37 years, has seen his players grow up, often serve on his coaching staff and even take administration roles at the school. He’s also attended 20 weddings of former student-athletes.

"He still has that passion and he still has that drive where he loves kids," Northport athletic director Mark J. Dantuono said. "And he doesn’t do it for anything selfish. He goes above and beyond and he’s a role model for the other coaches as to why they get into coaching."

At the core, Castellano believes everything about coaching is about a connection and teaching.

"I always tell people, teaching is coaching," he said. "All the new people that get into it, I tell them teaching is coaching, and if you’re not a good teacher, you’re not going to be a good coach."

Castellano has led Northport to 29 league titles, 12 Suffolk titles, six Long Island championships and two appearances in the state final. That includes a stretch of six straight Suffolk titles from 1989-94.

Kim Radziul, who graduated in 1994, was a part of five of those championship teams. She now has a daughter, Kennedy, playing for Castellano.

"He just established such a wonderful tradition for Northport basketball," Kim said. "You really wanted to be a part of it. When you’re in it, you just expect to perform at that level. Now as an adult, I look back and I’m like, ‘That was so incredible that his teams did that.’ "

"He’s made Northport a force to be reckoned with," Yearwood said. "He’s in a league of his own."

Yearwood, a four-year varsity player, sees the impact Castellano has on the Northport community as a whole, not just through athletics.

"Having 700 wins is definitely an impressive accomplishment," she said. "But he’s just so well known in the town and everyone knows him as someone that will be there when you need him. He’s not just a coach, he feels like family to people."

Castellano, who has 701 victories, has Northport off to a 6-0 start this season and shows no signs of slowing down. He remembers a colleague telling him about five years ago that his final player hasn’t even been born yet, which he took as an incredible compliment.

Castellano said he has no end date in mind to retire from coaching. Could 800 wins be in his future?

"I would love to," he said. "Right now I’m 70 years old. Am I going to keep doing this? I hope. As long as I think I matter and I think they listen and I think the message is still a special message, I will. If it doesn’t, I won’t."