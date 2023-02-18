Hoffman's stability at end of game helps Whitman girls to victory over Commack

Iris Hoffman practices for these moments. High pressure, intense playoff games are the buildup of a successful regular season.

She’s comfortable, never wavering her stability at the helm of Whitman’s offense.

“We just put so much practice in last quarter situations on what to do and how to control the ball and control the tempo,” Hoffman said. “It was our game, and we had to keep it on our side and not throw the ball away.”

Hoffman, a junior, led host No. 2 Whitman with 16 points in a 56-44 Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal playoff win against No. 7 Commack.

The teams met twice in the regular season with Whitman (18-3) winning both matchups by five and nine points, respectively. In the first quarter, the Cougars (17-5) kept the score close trailing by just six.

However, Hoffman and the Wildcats tore open the game, outscoring Commack 19-7 in the second quarter to lead 34-16 at halftime. Hoffman poured in 12 points, including two three-pointers in the half.

“Both teams are very familiar with each other,” Hoffman said. “We know what their strengths are. They know what our strengths are. We know how to capitalize on them, and that’s what we did.”

Despite the 18-point halftime lead, Whitman didn’t put Commack away just yet, and coach Daniel Trebour knew it. Admittedly, he said it’s tough to find another “wrinkle” with both sides being so familiar with each other.

“They certainly took advantage of knowing our strengths and kind of disrupted us,” Trebour said. “We jumped on them early, but they disrupted us for much of the game.”

Hoffman remained composed through the press and trap defenses, often splitting double teams to attack the rim or kick out to shooters. Even in set inbounds plays, she had no trouble finding teammates like senior Kasey Wagner, who nailed a corner three in the third quarter.

Wagner and sophomore Brianna Verga each finished with eight points and junior Emma Creighton added seven points.

The 12-point quarterfinal win reinforced what Trebour already knew about his players. They’re gritty.

“They’re a tough group of kids that fight until the end,” Trebour said.

Whitman will play No. 3 Ward Melville (16-4) at noon on Wednesday at Longwood in the semifinals. The two teams haven’t played this year but faced off three times last year.

“Their one main scorer and player is back, and she’s a handful,” Trebour said of Julia Greek. “We’ll have to watch some video and come up with how we’re going to try to slow her down.”