TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Kerry Dennin of Northport looks for an opening
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Huntington vs. Northport

Print

Kerry Dennin had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northport over Huntington, 73-37, in a Suffolk League III girls basketball game on Jan. 11, 2020. Tess Maline and Kelly McLaughlin added 10 points apiece for the Tigers. Abby Maichin had 13 points for Huntington.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Sachem East's Zach Hafner puts the rebound in Central Islip vs. Sachem East TJ Long of Holy Trinity shoots a jumper Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Chaminade boys hoops Claire Janis #24 of Commack, center, tries to Photos: Whitman vs. Commack girls basketball Northport's Pat Healy (left) defends against TJ Smith Photos: Northport vs. Smithtown West boys hoops Angelica Lazo #11 of Sewanhaka, left, shoots a Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Bellmore JFK girls basketball Charlotte Twohig of Syosset gets the steal from Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls basketball iAlex Bauer #14 of Long Beach makes a Photos: New Hyde Park vs. Long Beach boys hoops BethpageÕs Izzy Sierra drives to the basket defended Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage girls hoops St. Anthony's High School #22 Colleen McCullah reacts Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Moore Catholic Long Island Lutheran's Zed Key #21 dunks the Photos: LuHi vs. St. Raymond’s (Bronx) boys basketball The Knox School's Danillo Dubjevic #2 looks to Photos: Knox vs. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx) boys basketball Holy Trinity guard Javier Contreras drives the lane Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Iona Prep boys basketball Brentwood guard Zatai Townsend puts the layup in Photos: Brentwood vs. Boys & Girls (Brooklyn) boys basketball St. Anthony's guard Andre Snoddy puts up the Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Mount St. Michael (Bronx) boys basketball Brentwood's Amari Isaacs #4 takes a shot over Photos: Brentwood vs. Ward Melville boys basketball Preston Edmead of Deer Park drives to the Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball NorthportÕs Danielle Pavinelli dribbles the ball up court Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn St. John the Baptist's Cara McCormack dribbles the Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search