Huntington vs. Northport
Kerry Dennin had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northport over Huntington, 73-37, in a Suffolk League III girls basketball game on Jan. 11, 2020. Tess Maline and Kelly McLaughlin added 10 points apiece for the Tigers. Abby Maichin had 13 points for Huntington.
