Julia Foppiano didn’t have much time to think. It was go time. And away she went.

The Plainedge guard corralled a rebound with the score tied at 35 and 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. She didn’t look for an outlet pass or someone else to take control. Her eyes were focused on one thing: the basket. And her mind was set on one thing: Victory.

"I knew we needed a basket to win," Foppiano said. "I wanted to drive to the basket and cause a foul if anything. I just drove to the basket and went strong and hoped for the best."

And the best is exactly what happened. Foppiano drove the length of the court and made a layup with 6.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to break the tie as No. 6 Plainedge defeated host No. 3 North Shore, 39-35, in a girls basketball Nassau Class A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon.

"Once she got the ball, I was confident she was going to be able to break the tie for us," coach Sarah Tansey said. "She’s our best ballhandler, she looked confident and she just went hard to the basket."

Plainedge (15-6) advances to play No. 2 Mineola (16-4) in the Nassau Class A semifinals at Hofstra Sunday at 7:30 p.m. North Shore finishes 16-5.

Following a timeout, Plainedge’s Emma Kelly stole the inbounds pass at midcourt and finished a layup of her own for the game’s final points with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I had a feeling she was going to throw it there and I saw her eyes lock on the girl and I was like, ‘This is my opportunity,’ " said Kelly, who scored nine points. "I just went for it and all the momentum was building up and I knew I had to finish it once I stole it."

The score was within one possession for 30 of the 32 minutes in a game that featured seven ties and eight lead changes.

"It was amazing," said Foppiano, who had 11 points. "You couldn’t picture a better ending. We fought until the end and we finished it out."

Plainedge was determined to compete at Hofstra after coming so close to playing in a semifinal over the last few seasons.

"This was our goal," Tansey said. "We’ve made it to the quarterfinals four years in a row without being able to get over that hump. We came here today with a job to do and they got it done."

"We’ve been dreaming of going to Hofstra since the beginning of the year," Foppiano said. "So for me and Emma to be able to seal the game like this, we’re just so excited."