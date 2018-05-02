TODAY'S PAPER
Baldwin’s Kaia Harrison commits to play basketball at Wake Forest

Baldwin's Kaia Harrison passes the ball against Ossining

Baldwin's Kaia Harrison passes the ball against Ossining in the New York State Class AA championship basketball game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Troy, N.Y. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Baldwin junior Kaia Harrison announced her verbal commitment to play basketball at Wake Forest on Wednesday morning.

Harrison, a 5-5 guard, chose the Demon Deacons of the Atlantic Coast Conference in a Twitter post.

“I would like to thank all the coaches that were recruiting me throughout my career,” Harrison wrote. “I would also like to thank my family, coaches, trainers & friends for supporting me. I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to Wake Forest University.”

Harrison averaged 10.1 points per game this past season and was a key player for Baldwin, which became just the fifth Long Island public girls basketball team to win a Federation title and the first Long Island girls basketball team to win back-to-back state championships.

She had a big postseason for the Bruins. Harrison scored 16 points in the state Class AA championship game, an 87-60 win over Ossining. Harrison was named the state Federation Class AA tournament MVP after contributing 15 points and five assists in Baldwin’s 58-49 win over previously unbeaten Christ the King in the championship game. In the Long Island Class AA championship game, Harrison scored 13 points and had five steals in Baldwin’s 78-48 win over Commack.

Harrison, a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection, becomes the fifth member of this past season’s Baldwin team to commit to play basketball at the Division I level. The others are Aziah Hudson (Old Dominion), Jenna Annecchiarico (Eastern Michigan), Donnetta Johnson (Georgia) and Destiny Samuel (Temple).

