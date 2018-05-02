Baldwin junior Kaia Harrison announced her verbal commitment to play basketball at Wake Forest on Wednesday morning.

Harrison, a 5-5 guard, chose the Demon Deacons of the Atlantic Coast Conference in a Twitter post.

“I would like to thank all the coaches that were recruiting me throughout my career,” Harrison wrote. “I would also like to thank my family, coaches, trainers & friends for supporting me. I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to Wake Forest University.”

Harrison averaged 10.1 points per game this past season and was a key player for Baldwin, which became just the fifth Long Island public girls basketball team to win a Federation title and the first Long Island girls basketball team to win back-to-back state championships.

She had a big postseason for the Bruins. Harrison scored 16 points in the state Class AA championship game, an 87-60 win over Ossining. Harrison was named the state Federation Class AA tournament MVP after contributing 15 points and five assists in Baldwin’s 58-49 win over previously unbeaten Christ the King in the championship game. In the Long Island Class AA championship game, Harrison scored 13 points and had five steals in Baldwin’s 78-48 win over Commack.

Harrison, a Newsday All-Long Island second-team selection, becomes the fifth member of this past season’s Baldwin team to commit to play basketball at the Division I level. The others are Aziah Hudson (Old Dominion), Jenna Annecchiarico (Eastern Michigan), Donnetta Johnson (Georgia) and Destiny Samuel (Temple).