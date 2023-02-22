Ryan Currier ignites Kings Park's offense in win over East Islip

Kings Park girls basketball coach Tom Edmundson challenged Ryan Currier during halftime.

Challenge accepted. And challenge conquered.

The 6-2 center scored two points in the opening 16 minutes and Edmundson knew Currier was capable of much more. However, she wasn’t the only player underperforming as Kings Park trailed East Islip by 13 points at halftime, but Currier proved pivotal to the turnaround.

“We needed her to go into beast mode as I like to call it,” Edmundson said. “And she did. She absolutely responded.”

Currier scored 14 of her 16 points in the third quarter, knocking down seven field goals, to fuel a 43-39 comeback victory for No. 2 Kings Park over No. 3 East Islip in the Suffolk Class A semifinals at Centereach High School on Wednesday afternoon.

“At that point, I knew I was doing bad and I knew I had nothing else to lose so I just took what he said,” Currier said. “He challenged me to step up and help out when needed and I accepted that and did my best.”

No. 2 Kings Park (19-2) advances to play No. 1 Shoreham-Wading River (22-0) in the Suffolk Class A final at Stony Brook University Saturday at noon.

Currier scored the first two baskets of the second half as Kings Park opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run to turn a 26-13 deficit into a 27-26 lead with 3:53 left in the period. Kings Park outscored East Islip 22-7 in the quarter to take a 35-33 lead into the fourth.

“All it takes is one basket and you can go on a roll,” said Currier, who added 10 rebounds. “You just have to get out of your head and snap that missing streak so once I got that, it was easier to keep going.”

Jaxie Cestone made a layup off an assist from MaryEllen Gilchriest with 34.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points. Cestone added eight of her 21 points in the third quarter and said she was surprised how calm everyone was at halftime with a quiet confidence they’d turn the game around.

“We just needed to get momentum,” said Cestone, who added 10 rebounds. “We got one basket and our confidence continued to grow.”

Sara Simonetti had 21 points for East Islip (17-5).

Kings Park won the Suffolk Conference III championship in the shortened 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has never won a classification county title in program history. That could change Saturday.

“It would mean everything,” Cestone said. “I think this team deserves it. We put in the extra work during practice and the offseason and we’re ready to win.”

East Islip opened the game on an 11-0 run before taking a 15-7 lead after the first quarter. East Islip then went on an 8-2 run to open the second quarter before leading 26-13 at halftime.

“Scoring 13 points in the first half was not typical of what we do but at the same time, only scoring 13 and only being down 13 was important,” Edmundson said. “That was one of the messages said to the girls at halftime. We were only down by 13. It looks and it feels like we’re down by 100, but we’re really only down 13 points.”

Kings Park defeated East Islip, 61-30, on January 10 after East Islip ended Kings Park’s season in the semifinals last season. It appeared early as if East Islip was going to avenge that January loss.

“We were surprised how slow we started but we weren’t surprised with how hard they came out,” Cestone said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be like the game in the regular season.”

But no one on Kings Park wanted to end yet another season in the semifinals.

“I just realized this could be it and I really didn’t want it to be because I know we can go so much further,” Currier said. “We’ve been working toward this all year. It’s been in the back of our minds all year and this is the year for us. This is a really good team and I’m happy we are going to be able to try to prove ourselves on Saturday.”