Kings Park entered Tuesday as the top seed in the Suffolk Class A girls basketball playoffs, fresh off its Suffolk Conference III championship last season. The Kingsmen faced a team they beat twice in the regular season - but things weren’t exactly going to plan from the start.

"We got in our heads in the beginning," said Jaxie Cestone, who scored 13 points. "We wanted to win really bad. We are the defending [conference] champs and we wanted to prove ourselves. We’re the No. 1 seed."

Host Kings Park held a one-point lead after the first quarter but ended up pulling away from No. 8 Half Hollow Hills West in the second half in a 49-26 victory in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals Tuesday.

Kings Park (18-2) hosts the winner of No. 5 Mt. Sinai/No. 4 East Islip in the Class A semifinals Friday. Kings Park defeated East Islip, 42-41, in the Suffolk Conference III final last year in a shortened season. Hills West finishes 12-10.

"Definitely some nerves," coach Tom Edmundson said. "We have girls that played last year, but it was only a one-month season. We had a lot of success last year but it was almost like they didn’t have time to think what was happening last year."

Kings Park outscored Hills West, 15-3, in the third quarter and 29-12 in the second half.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We always say that we’re a second-half team," said Ryan Currier, who scored 20 points. "We knew we had a rough first half and we wanted to win every quarter individually, so we kept pushing, won the third and fourth quarter, and really tried to [finish] them late."

But even when the offense wasn’t working, King Park’s pressure defense made things uncomfortable for Hills West.

"We say defense travels," Cestone said. "You can have an off day shooting but defense is effort. You get on your girls, you make a hustle play and it can translate into offense. You’ll make your shot eventually."

Edmundson expects a strong second half to carry over to the semifinals.

"There’s nerves, you got to back that up," he said. "If you’re going to wear the No. 1 [seed], you have to back it up and we’ve been talking about that."

Edmundson added the team celebrated last year’s conference championship just as much as a county title – which he said was the first postseason championship in program history. But this season could be Kings Park’s first true county championship, which comes with a Long Island Class A appearance and possibly more after that.

"We’re all really excited and we want to keep this going as long as possible," Currier said. "That’s a big motivator for us so hopefully we’ll be able to do that."