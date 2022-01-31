TODAY'S PAPER
Kings Park's Jaxie Cestone (10) plays the ball
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Kings Park vs. Islip

Print

Kings Park defeated Islip, 47-35, on Monday. Jaxie Cestone led all scorers with 19 points in Suffolk V. Mary Ellen Gilchriest had 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Brielle Zink led Islip with 11 points.

