Kings Park vs. Islip
Kings Park defeated Islip, 47-35, on Monday. Jaxie Cestone led all scorers with 19 points in Suffolk V. Mary Ellen Gilchriest had 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Brielle Zink led Islip with 11 points.
