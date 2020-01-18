Nobody should leave Paris Clark in the corner.

The Long Island Lutheran guard is not someone you want to give any separation to on the perimeter. She has the speed to get herself to any spot on the court, square up and with a bevy of playmakers on the Crusaders’ girls basketball team, Clark has an uncanny ability to knock down a shot.

The sophomore made four three-pointers in the first half — all coming from the corner — and finished with 26 points as host Long Island Lutheran defeated Longwood, 69-29, in non-league girls basketball Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t really don’t know why,” Clark said with a laugh, “but it’s just my spot.”

Clark has already emerged as one of the top shooters on Long Island. And even though her spot may have been in the corner Saturday, coach Rich Slater said Clark can make shots from anywhere on the floor.

“We transition and try to get the ball to her at certain spots,” he said. “And it just ended up being that’s where she was today.”

But Clark is quick to pass the praise off to her teammates, as the team’s on-court cohesion was on display throughout the contest. Long Island Lutheran (13-0) shared the ball and passed up good shots for great shots.

“Our chemistry is really good,” said Kaylene Smikle, who added 21 points. “There’s no selfishness, we pass the ball without any consequence. It’s very important because that’s how you win games - with good chemistry.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“They are enjoyable to coach,” Slater said. “I just like the togetherness that they have and as long as they keep enjoying themselves and share the basketball, everything else will take care of itself.”

After taking a 34-19 lead into halftime, the Crusaders outscored Longwood 21-3 in the third quarter, including holding the Lions without a second-half field goal until 4:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I feel like we just needed to turn it up a little bit and in the first half we weren’t as aggressive as we usually are,” Clark said. “So after halftime, coach talked to us and we just picked it up.”

Bryanna Picton had 17 points, including five three-pointers, for Longwood (12-3).

The expectations at Long Island Lutheran are always high, and this year is no exception. After losing to eventual federation Class AA champion Christ the King in the semifinals last season, the Crusaders hope to take home their first title since 2015 — maybe even in a perfect season.

“We want to go undefeated,” Smikle said, “and win states.”