When Lilah Grubman is charging down the court, she’s aware of the prowess she has with the ball in her hands. She has options.

The 5-foot-11 point guard could drive the lane to score, find a teammate with a crisp, on-target pass or slow the pace down. It’s one of her favorite feelings.

"It’s amazing, I don’t really have the words to explain it even," Grubman said. "Just the possibilities that exist with that and the power that comes with it, it’s really fun."

Fun for Grubman. Terrifying for opponents. The five-year varsity player is in complete control of nearly every offensive and defensive situation for the Syosset girls basketball team. She had eight points, four assists, four steals and a block in only about 10 minutes of action as host Syosset defeated Farmingdale, 66-20, in Nassau Conference AA-I girls basketball Wednesday.

"She commands our offense, but it starts every day at practice," coach Michael Ferreira said. "She starts the tempo at practice and she sets the expectations. The kids feed off her and when your best player is your hardest worker, everyone else follows suit."

Grubman, committed to play at Yale next season, is the maestro of Syosset’s offense. Ferreira called her an extension of the coaching staff on the court, which is what every coach dreams of in a point guard.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s just fun to watch a senior that can be a coach on the court," Ferreira said. "She takes ownership of the team and I can sit back sometimes and just watch."

Grubman is set to play Division-I basketball and she maintains confidence in every player she takes the court with. Rather than driving to the basket or constantly looking for her own shot, Grubman plays like a true point guard.

"It is a lot of responsibility but I think a large part of it is that ability to have the trust in my teammates," she said. "I know when I do pass it, they are either going to make the shot or create a good look with it or make another good pass and keep the offense going."

Syosset (6-0) had 11 different players score Wednesday and scored the game’s opening 28 points. Sofia Cummo led the scoring with 11 points, Melanie Lowe had nine points and Olivia Mallor added eight points.

Farmingdale entered 5-0 in the conference, which shows how strong Syosset can be with everyone working together.

"I think it’s just a testament to the true potential this team has," Grubman said. "When you go back and look at our first game or first scrimmage, we’ve grown exponentially."