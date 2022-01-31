The last time Locust Valley lost a girls basketball game, social distancing wasn’t an everyday term.

Locust Valley’s last loss was on February 15, 2019 to Floral Park in the opening round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. Although much has changed in the world since then, one thing has remained consistent for Locust Valley: winning. And they’ve been distancing themselves from the competition ever since.

Locust Valley extended its winning streak to 45 games after a 57-42 home victory over Carle Place in Nassau Conference BC girls basketball action Monday night. It’s the longest active basketball winning streak on Long Island.

"This just gets us one step closer to the championship and keeping our undefeated record," said Lindsay Hogan, who had 18 points. "I think this was one of the best games we’ve played."

Locust Valley had a 23-0 season halted by the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic before a Long Island Class A championship/Southeast Regional Final matchup with Westhampton set for March 15, 2020. The Falcons then went 8-0 in an abbreviated season in 2021 with no playoffs and are 14-0 this year.

"We were devastated but this season is big for us," Hogan said. "We are trying to continue that winning streak and hopefully get back to the LIC this year. There’s no bigger motivation. We want to continue the legacy of that team and this is the best way we can do that."

Locust Valley held Carle Place scoreless until Renee Burden made a three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Falcons scored the game’s opening 13 points.

After Locust Valley opened a 34-20 lead early in the second half, Carle Place went on a 17-6 run over 4:28 to cut the score to 40-37 with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter. Hogan made a three-pointer to end Carle Place’s run and Locust Valley closed the third quarter on a 9-1 run to take a 49-38 advantage.

Payton Tini added 17 points, including six in the fourth quarter, for Locust Valley. Sisters Amanda Leary and Caitlin Leary had 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Carle Place.

"We knew Carle Place was going to be a very strong test tonight," coach Michael Guidone said. "And that’s the kind of game you need and you want going into the playoffs"

Carle Place, a Class C team, falls to 11-3 overall and 9-2 in the conference. The Frogs’ only two conference losses have been to Locust Valley.

The Falcons have hopes of returning to a Long Island championship this season. However, due to enrollment numbers, the Frogs would be competing in Class B in the state tournament.

Locust Valley tries not to get too caught up in the 45 straight victories – instead focusing on the goals of playing for a championship the pandemic took away in 2020.

"The winning streak has been a nice extra thing, but we really are just taking it one game at a time," Guidone said. "To be able to play for a championship finally is something that for two years most of these girls have been [hoping] for."