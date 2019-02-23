BUZZER BEATERS

Tatiana Stevens, Longwood: She had 10 points and scored the game-winning putback in the waning seconds of Longwood's 45-43 win over Northport in the Suffolk Class AA championship on Friday.

GIRLS BIG GAMES

Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist: She had 17 points, eight assists and seven steals in a 76-34 win over St. Dominic on Monday.

Gabby Sartori, Mount Sinai: She scored 32 points in a 69-55 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton/Shelter Island on Friday in the Suffolk Small schools championship.

Lauren Hansen, Ward Melville: The Auburn-bound senior had 33 points in her final high school game, a 61-56 loss to Northport on Tuesday.

Colleen Moulder, Kellenberg: The center had 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Firebirds defeated St. Dominic, 71-44, in a CHSAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Flo Hunte, Sewanhaka: The guard scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half of a 63-50 win over South Side in a Nassau Class A quarterfinal on Wednesday. She added six assists and five steals.

BOYS BIG GAMES

James Montgomery, Lynbrook: He had 18 points and 18 rebounds in a 57-41 victory over Jericho in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals on Thursday.

Marc Daly, Port Washington: He hit 16 of 17 from the foul line and scored a game-high 32 points in an 82-66 victory over Freeport in the Nassau Class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Jordan Riley, Brentwood: He had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 84-71 Class AA semifinal win over Bellport on Thursday.

Bryce Harris, Brentwood: He scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in an 84-71 Class AA semifinal win over Bellport.