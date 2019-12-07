Taylor Abraham, Freeport, F 5-11, Sr.: A St. Peter’s commit who can do a bit of everything, she’s as comfortable posting up as she is pulling up on the perimeter.

Jamie Agostino, Ward Melville, G, 5-10, Sr.: A multi-year standout, the Patriots’ captain is a deep scoring threat looking to lead her team to its first county title.

Jamie Behar, Long Island Lutheran, G, 6-2, Sr.: A Lehigh commit, she’s a scoring threat with range from anywhere and has already racked up 1,500 career points, but can also defend at any position.

Janelle Brown, Longwood, PG, 5-5, Sr.: A Fairfield commit, the four-year starter is nearing the 1,000-point mark for her career and is the Lions’ leader on both sides of the ball.

Charlotte Cavaliere, Plainedge, F, 5-9, Jr.: A strong presence in the paint, she’s one of the top rebounders in Nassau, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game last season.

Paris Clark, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, So.: She came into her own as a freshman last season, averaging 14.1 points per game and is fielding offers from multiple Division I schools, according to coach Rich Slater.

Brianna Fitzgerald, Island Trees, G, 5-9, Sr.: A do-it-all player for the Bulldogs, she was the spark that made the team’s fast-paced offense go last season, averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Lanyah Ford, Copiague, PG, 5-3, Sr.: A physical presence despite her size, she averaged 15.2 points and 8 rebounds last year and is being recruited by Division II and III schools, according to coach Carole Olsen.

Kendall Halpern, Syosset, PG, 5-9, Sr.: A five-year starter, she’s one of the toughest defenders in Nassau County, but can also jump start an offense, averaging 14 points and 5 assists last season

Danielle Hippner, East Meadow, C, 6-3, Sr.: A Molloy commit, she averaged a double-double last season and needs less than 200 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, G, 5-5, Jr.: Closing in on the 1,000-point mark for her career, coach Lauren Sadeh called her an elite shooter with a high basketball IQ.

Cara McCormack, St. John the Baptist, G, 5-3, Sr.: A pure point guard, the Holy Cross-bound guard can handle the ball and set up her teammates, while also knocking down open shots.

Colleen McCullagh, St. Anthony’s, G/F, 6-1, So.: Able to play inside or out, the multi-year standout is the spark that helps make St. Anthony’s go, with an eye for the hoop and a strong defensive mindset.

Cameron Montalbano, Bellmore JFK, G/F, 5-7, Jr.: The Cougars’ go-to player on both sides of the court, according to coach Mallory Freely, she can play every position and still find the hoop, averaging 20.3 points per game last season.

Sam Muller, North Babylon, G, 5-11, Jr.: A versatile scorer who can drive the lane or pull up for a three-pointer, she’s also the backbone of the Cougars’ defense, using her length to get into passing lanes.

Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, PG, 5-9, Sr.: The on-court leader of the Tigers’ offense, she’s capable of packing her own stat sheet or setting up her teammates.

Kelysha Petit-Frere, Farmingdale, F/C, 6-1, Sr.: A strong presence in the post, she averaged a double-double last year, leading the Dalers to a Nassau AA semifinal appearance.

Elena Rudolph, Baldwin, F, 5-10, Sr.: Used to success, the five-year varsity player and top tier defender has won four Nassau County titles already in her career.

Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-0, Jr.: One of the most highly recruited players on Long Island, and returning to Hills after two years at Portledge, she’s got offers from Big East, Atlantic 10, Patriot, Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy, MAAC and America East schools.

Mackenzie Szlosek, Sachem East, G, 5-7, Jr.: A three-year varsity player, she can handle the ball or find the basket, even from distance, and shot over 37 percent from the floor last year