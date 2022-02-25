Kaylee Graham admitted she felt the nerves of entering a crowded gymnasium with a trip to the county finals at stake. But with the help of her teammates, the Longwood sophomore began to settle in as the game went on. And when her team needed her most, Graham delivered.

Graham scored all 13 of her points in the fourth quarter as top-seeded Longwood defeated No. 5 Whitman, 42-29, in a Suffolk Class AA girls basketball semifinal at Bay Shore Friday afternoon.

Longwood (20-1) advances to play No. 2 Northport (21-1) in the Suffolk Class AA final at 12 p.m. on March 5 at Smithtown East. Whitman finishes 18-4.

"I got hot, so I was excited," Graham said. "I was nervous at first but then I got used to playing in front of a big crowd. I was not there mentally at first, but I got better and I adjusted and with the help of my teammates, I excelled and got better."

She had 13 of Longwood’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with 3:16 remaining to give Longwood a 35-26 advantage. Graham also knocked down all six of her free-throw attempts.

"She grew up tonight," coach James Castiglione said. "She did a lot of things she’s been capable of doing and she’s kind of always got in the way of herself. But she didn’t allow that to happen tonight."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Graham said. "It’s not something you get all the time. It’s just there so you have to enjoy the moment while you can."

Taydra Simpson added 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in the win. She scored eight points in the first quarter, as Longwood opened a 16-7 lead after the opening period. Giselle Harris added 12 points, including eight in the first half.

"It’s definitely key to start off strong," Simpson said. "You can’t start flat because then the other team can get confidence and you have to shut that down as soon as the game starts."

Longwood advances to its fourth straight championship game. The Lions won the Suffolk Conference I title last season, lost in the county final in 2020 and won a county championship in 2019. Simpson, a five-year varsity player, has been a key part of all those teams.

"She’s had to do a lot of heavy lifting for us for a long time," Castiglione said. "There’s a direct correlation between Taydra Simpson coming into our program as an eighth-grader and us winning."

It will be the third time in four years Northport and Longwood meet in the Suffolk Class AA final. The two met in the semifinals last season.

"We’ll lace them up and play, it’s exciting," Castiglione said. "You have the one seed and the two seed and you go out there and tip your cap at the end."