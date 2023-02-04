Caitlin Barrett scores 25 points to lift Manhasset past Farmingdale

Basketball isn’t the primary sport for Caitlin Barrett, and sometimes that fact leaves Manhasset girls basketball coach Lauren Sadeh in awe.

Barrett, a senior, is committed to play lacrosse at Duke. She’s what some may refer to as a ‘throwback’ — a three-sport athlete, also playing soccer in the fall.

On Friday, Barrett demonstrated that if she wasn’t one of the best lacrosse players in the country, she could have the makings of a college basketball player. Barrett scored 25 points to lead Manhasset to a 52-46 victory over host Farmingdale in a non-league matchup.

“She’s honestly unbelievable, I cannot speak highly enough about her,” Sadeh said. “It’s mind-blowing that basketball is not her first sport — not her best sport. It makes it so easy for me as a coach because I’m like, ‘Alright, I know Caitlin has this. I know she’s going to take over the game and lead us.’”

For Barrett, she just enjoys the competition and being around her teammates, whether that’s on a field or the hardwood.

“I just love this sport,” Barrett said. “I love playing with all my best friends, it’s a really good feeling and we’ve had a really good season so far.”

Manhasset certainly has, as it improved to 17-1 overall.

With the playoffs less than two weeks away, Manhasset, a Class A team, wanted to schedule a challenging non-league game late in the season. Farmingdale, a Class AA team, fell to 11-7.

“This was a really good matchup tonight,” Barrett said. “It’s really helpful because it sets a different tone. The playoff atmosphere is so much different from a regular game and with a close matchup like this, you really need to focus.”

After trailing 22-18 at halftime, Farmingdale used a 10-2 run to take a 32-27 advantage with 2:55 left in the third quarter. Manhasset responded by closing the third on a 12-0 run to take a 39-32 lead.

“We got some energy back, we got some confidence back there,” Sadeh said. “And we were just able to go off and run with that.”

Manhasset hopes to carry its success into a longer playoff run than last winter. It entered as the No. 1 seed last postseason but lost to No. 9 Lynbrook, 75-64, in the quarterfinals. It was a bitter feeling that the team has yet to forget.

“I’ve definitely watched it [the highlights] a few times,” said Mia LoPinto, who added 11 points. “We all want to get back there and we want to get even further, so we definitely have that in the back of our minds. We want to get to quarterfinals again, but eventually, we want to get to counties, LICs and the ultimate goal of states.”

“We came into this year knowing we had some unfinished business for sure,” Sadeh said. “For us, we felt that was definitely an earlier exit. Obviously, we were the one-seed, so there’s always a target on your back but with it comes great responsibility.”

Barrett will be one of the keys to making that deeper run possible.

“She definitely makes my job easier, so I definitely have to thank her for that,” Sadeh said. “But she’s just the type of kid you want on your team.”