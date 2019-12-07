Nassau A-1 girls basketball preview
CALHOUN COLTS
Last season: 2-17
Coach: Peter Magnuson
KEY PLAYERS
Ava Bayat G 5-7 Jr.; Nicole Devlin G 5-6 Jr.; Izzy Kessler G 5-3 Jr.; Chloe McGuire G 5-4 Sr.; Rylee Raines F 5-9 Jr.
ABOUT THE COLTS: Looking to make a postseason run this year, Calhoun returns a handful of experienced players led by McGuire and Kessler.
GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Last season: 15-5
Coach: Steve Bilello
KEY PLAYERS
Kelly Brennan G/F 5-8 Jr.; Audra Fitzgerald C 5-10 Sr.; Caroline Flanagan PF 5-9 Sr.; Claire McGuire C 5-10 Sr.; Jamie Murray PG 5-2 Sr.
ABOUT THE TROJANS: After falling in the first round of the playoffs last season, Garden City is looking to build on its defense this season, led by a core group of senior experience.
GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS
Last season: 12-7
Coach: Tom Umstatter
KEY PLAYERS
Valerie Deligiannis F 5-8 Sr.; Noa Fisher G 5-6 Jr.; Emma Forstner PG 5-7 Sr.; Amber Roggendorf F 5-9 Jr.; Lauren Wong G 5-6 Sr.
ABOUT THE REBELS: Senior Vivian Vlantis is slated to return after missing last season with an ACL injury. She’ll join a squad looking to return to the playoffs, led by Deligiannis who averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.
HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS
Last season: 3-16
Coach: Jon Lavas
KEY PLAYERS
Maria Doulis G/F 5-9 Jr.; Sheila O’Mara PG 5-6 Jr.; Catriona O’Shea F 5-10 Sr.; Rachel Saji G/F 5-9 Sr.; Emma Yen G 5-6 So.
ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: With 10 returning players, including O’Mara (16.8 points and 4 assists per game last season), Herricks boasts some serious depth and is looking to build off last season with a run at the playoffs this year.
LONG BEACH MARINES
Last season: 8-10
Coach: Kristin Ciccone
KEY PLAYERS
Sage Bernstein G 5-5 Sr.; Lainie Kassap G 5-6 Jr.; Delilah Plunkett C 5-10 Sr.; Gia Simbari G 5-6 Jr.; Jasmine Soriano PG 5-1 Jr.
ABOUT THE MARINES: Three-year varsity player Simbari can dial it up from outside, but is also comfortable playing down low, while Plunket is looking to be one of the top post players in the conference this winter.
MACARTHUR GENERALS
Last season: 8-10
Coach: Dave Radtke
KEY PLAYERS
Tara Sweeney PG 5-6 Sr.; Shannon Killian G 5-6 Sr.; Taylor Ryan F 5-6 Sr.; Caroline Johnson F 5-6 Sr.; Zoey Quinn F 5-6 Jr.
ABOUT THE GENERALS: An experienced roster, led by Sweeney, who directs the squad on both sides of the court, and Killian, who led the team in scoring with 12 points per game last season.
MEPHAM PIRATES
Last season: 14-6
Coach: James Mulvey
KEY PLAYERS
Lorrie Dellacroce G 5-4 Sr.; Ali Heller G 5-6 Sr.; Hailey Guerrero G 5-5 So.; Jillian Mayer F 5-6 Sr.; Julia Rawlinson G 5-5 Jr.
ABOUT THE PIRATES: Rawlinson averaged 13.5 points per game last season and is able to drive the lane or pull up for a jumper. She’s looking for even bigger numbers this year, stepping into a leadership role for the Mepham offense.
NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS
Last season: 8-11
Coach: Michael Bello
KEY PLAYERS
Meghan Korzevinski G 5-9 So.; Mary Langan G 5-6 Sr.; Tiffany Sosa F 5-10 Sr.; Julia White G 5-5 Sr.; Cindy Zheng G 5-0 Sr.
ABOUT THE GLADIATORS: Athletic and well-rounded, New Hyde Park is hoping to make a playoff run, sparked by White who packed her stat sheet with 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist per game last season.
