Nassau A-1 girls basketball preview

CALHOUN COLTS

Last season: 2-17

Coach: Peter Magnuson

KEY PLAYERS

Ava Bayat G 5-7 Jr.; Nicole Devlin G 5-6 Jr.; Izzy Kessler G 5-3 Jr.; Chloe McGuire G 5-4 Sr.; Rylee Raines F 5-9 Jr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: Looking to make a postseason run this year, Calhoun returns a handful of experienced players led by McGuire and Kessler.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Last season: 15-5

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Steve Bilello

KEY PLAYERS

Kelly Brennan G/F 5-8 Jr.; Audra Fitzgerald C 5-10 Sr.; Caroline Flanagan PF 5-9 Sr.; Claire McGuire C 5-10 Sr.; Jamie Murray PG 5-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS: After falling in the first round of the playoffs last season, Garden City is looking to build on its defense this season, led by a core group of senior experience.

GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS

Last season: 12-7

Coach: Tom Umstatter

KEY PLAYERS

Valerie Deligiannis F 5-8 Sr.; Noa Fisher G 5-6 Jr.; Emma Forstner PG 5-7 Sr.; Amber Roggendorf F 5-9 Jr.; Lauren Wong G 5-6 Sr.

ABOUT THE REBELS: Senior Vivian Vlantis is slated to return after missing last season with an ACL injury. She’ll join a squad looking to return to the playoffs, led by Deligiannis who averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Last season: 3-16

Coach: Jon Lavas

KEY PLAYERS

Maria Doulis G/F 5-9 Jr.; Sheila O’Mara PG 5-6 Jr.; Catriona O’Shea F 5-10 Sr.; Rachel Saji G/F 5-9 Sr.; Emma Yen G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: With 10 returning players, including O’Mara (16.8 points and 4 assists per game last season), Herricks boasts some serious depth and is looking to build off last season with a run at the playoffs this year.

LONG BEACH MARINES

Last season: 8-10

Coach: Kristin Ciccone

KEY PLAYERS

Sage Bernstein G 5-5 Sr.; Lainie Kassap G 5-6 Jr.; Delilah Plunkett C 5-10 Sr.; Gia Simbari G 5-6 Jr.; Jasmine Soriano PG 5-1 Jr.

ABOUT THE MARINES: Three-year varsity player Simbari can dial it up from outside, but is also comfortable playing down low, while Plunket is looking to be one of the top post players in the conference this winter.

MACARTHUR GENERALS

Last season: 8-10

Coach: Dave Radtke

KEY PLAYERS

Tara Sweeney PG 5-6 Sr.; Shannon Killian G 5-6 Sr.; Taylor Ryan F 5-6 Sr.; Caroline Johnson F 5-6 Sr.; Zoey Quinn F 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS: An experienced roster, led by Sweeney, who directs the squad on both sides of the court, and Killian, who led the team in scoring with 12 points per game last season.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Last season: 14-6

Coach: James Mulvey

KEY PLAYERS

Lorrie Dellacroce G 5-4 Sr.; Ali Heller G 5-6 Sr.; Hailey Guerrero G 5-5 So.; Jillian Mayer F 5-6 Sr.; Julia Rawlinson G 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE PIRATES: Rawlinson averaged 13.5 points per game last season and is able to drive the lane or pull up for a jumper. She’s looking for even bigger numbers this year, stepping into a leadership role for the Mepham offense.

NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS

Last season: 8-11

Coach: Michael Bello

KEY PLAYERS

Meghan Korzevinski G 5-9 So.; Mary Langan G 5-6 Sr.; Tiffany Sosa F 5-10 Sr.; Julia White G 5-5 Sr.; Cindy Zheng G 5-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE GLADIATORS: Athletic and well-rounded, New Hyde Park is hoping to make a playoff run, sparked by White who packed her stat sheet with 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist per game last season.