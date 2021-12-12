Nassau A-1 girls basketball team-by-team preview

NASSAU A-1

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Last season: 0-8

Coach: Erik Connolly

KEY PLAYERS

Brianna Hakimian, 5-3, G, Sr.; Vicky Sakhai, 5-5, G, Jr.; Iyana Kaiman, 5-6, F, Sr.; Taylor Schnatz, 5-7, F, Sr.; Hailey Toch, 6-0, C, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS: The team returns experienced leadership, including Hakimian who led the team in assists and Kaiman who led the squad in scoring.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS

Last season: 3-3

Coach: Michlle Sorise

KEY PLAYERS

Nyree Bacchus, 5-7, F, Sr.; Noa Blicher, 5-5, G, Sr.; Victoria Ferrante, 5-7, G, Sr.; Kelly Hom, 5-9, F, Sr.; Natalie Poon, 5-4, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE REBELS: Bacchus is a force on the glass, averaging 7 rebounds to go along with 8.5 points per game last season. She'll be the key for a team relying on defense and rebounding.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Last season: 8-1

Coach: Andrew Schneider

KEY PLAYERS

Jillian Baskind, 5-7, G, Soph.; Chase Frank, 5-0, G, Sr.; Sadie Krangle, 5-7, G, 8th grade; Kaylee Park, 5-6, G, Jr.; Mary Kate Pearson, 5-8, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS: Coming off a solid season Jericho will field a young team that will rely on their athleticism.

MACARTHUR GENERALS

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Dave Radtke

KEY PLAYERS

Ava Angiuli, 5-7, F, Jr.; Marissa Cardon, 5-7, F, Jr.; Hailey Hnis, 5-6, G, Sr.; Ryann Murphy, 5-7, F, Sr.; Gia Stamatelo, 5-6, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS: After finishing as conference co-champions last season MacArthur returns an experienced group that will press and trap and look to speed up the game.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Jim Mulvey

KEY PLAYERS: Riley Clark, 5-9, C, Sr.; Makayla Daube, 5-10, G/F, Fr.; Ashley Felsberg, 5-1, G, Soph.; Hailey Guerrero, 5-6, G, Sr.; Alanna Morse, 5-9, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE PIRATES: Guerrero averaged eight points, four rebounds and three steals per game last season and will be the key on both ends of the floor. Riley Clark provides an inside presence and Makayla Daube will play all five positions.

NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS

Last season: 2-6

Coach: Michael Bello

KEY PLAYERS

Riley Griffin, 5-6, G, Sr.; Meghan Korzevinski, 5-7, G/F, Sr.; Ava Orbon, 5-6, G, Fr.; Grace Tumulty, 5-11, F, Sr.; Jessica Vieni, 5-6, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE GLADIATORS: Korzevinski averaged 12 points and four rebounds as the focal point of the offense last season. Will look to be more balanced offensively and play strong defense.