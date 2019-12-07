Nassau A-2 girls basketball preview

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Last season: 5-7

Coach: Mallory Freely

KEY PLAYERS

Kenar Gelman F/G 5-7 Sr.; Danielle Lewin G 5-5 Sr.; Jamie Maroos G 5-5 So.; Cameron Montalbano G/F 5-7 Jr.; Rachel Nossen PG 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Montalbano can do a little bit of everything on the court and proved it last season, averaging 20.3 points and finishing the year with 166 rebounds, 112 assists and 75 steals.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Last season: 1-15

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Anthony Turco

KEY PLAYERS

Caylee DeMeo G 5-6 Fr.; Kelly-Ann McGrath PG 5-6 Sr.; Arianna Millan F 5-8 Sr.; Mary Grace Spano G 5-6 Sr.; Kayla Todzia G 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: McGrath provides a big-time offensive spark, after averaging 17 points per game last season, while Miller is expected to be a solid presence in the post. She averaged 7 points and 6 rebounds per game as a junior.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Tom Magno

KEY PLAYERS

Hadassa Jean Michel F 5-8 Sr.; Brianna Moore F/C 6-0 Sr.; Amaya Richberg G 5-6 Sr.; Rae Sawyer G 5-6 So.; Keilah Watkins G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: With some new players joining the squad this season, including Richberg, Elmont is hoping to return to the postseason after falling to South Side in the first round last year.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Last season: 2-15

Coach: Erik Connolly

KEY PLAYERS

Chloe Katchis PG 5-4 Sr.; Claire Pan F 5-6 Sr.; Shira Pirouzian C 5-10 Jr.; Abby Rabbany G 5-7 Sr.; Emma Sassouni F 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS: Rabbany is a scoring threat whenever she has the ball in her hands after leading Great Neck North in points last season and averaging 49 percent from the three-point line.

MANHASSET INDIANS

Last season: 17-5

Coach: Lauren Sadeh

KEY PLAYERS

Grace Gately F 5-9 Jr.; Emma LoPinto G 5-5 Jr.; Ellie Taylor G 5-9 Jr.; Maria Themelis G 5-6 Sr.; Rebecca Ritterband G 5-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Bolstered by playoff experience after making it to the Nassau A semifinals last year, Manhasset is looking to build on that success with a deep bench that includes eight new players.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Last season: 19-6

Coach: Alex Soupios

KEY PLAYERS

Samirah Akinwunmi G 5-6 Sr.; Nia Lariosa F 5-9 Sr.; Angelica Lazo G 5-4 Sr.; Ashley Vigliotti G 5-5 Sr.; Mia Weinschreider F 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Starting five seniors this season after capturing the program’s first Long Island Class A championship last year, Sewanahaka will look to play full-court, pressure defense and quick, transition offense.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Malyssa Thorngren

KEY PLAYERS

Frances Brown G 6-0 Sr.; Kailee Finn F 5-9 Sr.; Janay Legagneur F 6-1 Sr.; Farrah Pitt G 5-6 Jr.; Britney Russell G 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Legagneur provides some experience for Valley Stream Central after averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game last season. Pitt and Finn also join the after playing in Brooklyn.