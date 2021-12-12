Nassau A-2 girls basketball team-by-team preview

TODAY'S PAPER
CALHOUN COLTS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Dan Catapano

KEY PLAYERS

Margaret Casimano, 5-7, G, Jr.; Holly DiPalo, 5-7, F/C, Sr.; Gabby Hannellin, 5-3, G, Sr.; Mia Licari, 5-1, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: Coming off a successful season the Colts will be looking to get back to the playoffs behind the inside-outside combo of Hannellin and DiPalo.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Last season: 2-5

Coach: Anthony Turco

KEY PLAYERS

Rose Castronovo, 5-6, F, Sr.; Caylee DeMeo, 5-6, G, Jr.; Valentina Falanga, 5-9, F, Soph.; Kate Marcino, 5-5, G, Jr.; Leila Paz, 5-6, G, Fr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Carey will be looking to incorporate some new young players, including the freshman Paz, as they try to compete for a playoff spot.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Pete Lawson

KEY PLAYERS

Tahlah Fuquarison, 5-8, G/F, Jr., Deanna Mcleash, 5-4, G, Sr., Orobo Ogbovah, 5-8, G, Sr., Rae Sawyer, 5-8, G, Sr., Keilah Watkins, 5-6, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Sawyer will be the focal point of the offense as the lead scorer and distributor after averaging six assists a game in her career. Elmont will be working in some new players after having only seven varsity players last season.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Last season: 3-0

Coach: Steve Bilello

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Finnell, 6-0, F, Fr.; Kaylin Kufs, 5-6, G, Sr.; Ellie Pamatat, 5-8, G, Soph.; Kasey Prybylski, 5-11, F, Sr.; Meghan Rode, 5-10, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS: Pamatat averaged 10 points per game last season and will be the catalyst for a young, defensive minded squad.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Last season: 1-6

Coach: Jake Freitag

KEY PLAYERS

Anna Basil, 5-5, G, Sr.; Tatiana Ferman, 5-3, G, Sr.; Allie Juarez, 5-5, F, Fr.; Isabella Juarez, 5-2, G, Sr.; Kayla Recino, 5-6, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED: Basil will be the key to how far Glen Cove can go. She's a three-year starter and averaged 12 points per game last season.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Noreen Naughton

KEY PLAYERS

Daureen Abukoush, 5-9, F, Jr.; Daniella Cardillo, 5-4, G, Sr.; Carly Freeman, 5-9, F, Sr.; Avery Leiderman, 5-7, G, Jr.; Gia Patane, 5-1, G, Fr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Freshman point guard Gia Patane will look to lead the offens when surrounded by three good shooters. The Bulldogs hope to improve on last season's .500 record and earn a playoff spot.

SEWANHAKA

Last season: 3-5

Coach: Alex Soupios

KEY PLAYERS

Jada Brown, 6-0, F, Jr.; Thalia Fowler, 5-6, G, Fr.; Kyla Grant, 5-7, G, Jr.; Laura Marcia-Bodden, 5-6, G, Sr.; Charnelle Miller, 5-9, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT SEWANHAKA: A year after five new starters Sewanhaka will have a little more experience this season. Will look to create offense from a solid defense and make a playoff push.

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

