Nassau A-3 girls basketball preview

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Last season: 14-7

Coach: Stephen Robins

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Agunzo G 5-5 Fr.; Angel Allen G 5-4 8th; Emily Gillis G/F 5-11 Sr.; Shae McGinty F/G 5-7 So.; Hailey Thomas G 5-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: Gillis, a Gardner-Webb commit who averaged 17 points last season, and Thomas (6 points per game last season) will lead Division, after falling in the second round of last season’s playoffs.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Last season: 4-15

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Jake Freitag

KEY PLAYERS

Anna Basil G 5-6 So.; Brianna Guillen G 5-6 Sr.; Lily Knobel F 5-8 Jr.; Brianna Malvino F 5-8 Jr.; Mia Martinez C 5-9 Jr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED: Returning a core group of experienced players, Glen Cove will be led by Gullen and Malvino, who both boast strong basketball IQs and play-making ability on both sides of the court.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last season: 5-9

Coach: Anthony Scro

KEY PLAYERS

Alessandra Borsellino G 5-6 Jr.; Akayla Mack F 5-9 Jr.; Mia Perkell G 5-5 Jr.; Riley Weiss G 5-8 Fr.; Molly Williams F 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Weiss has become one of the top scoring threats in Nassau County, with great court vision and the ability to pull up from nearly anywhere. She averaged 17 points last season.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Last season: 14-6

Coach: Andrew Schneider

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin Chestler G 5-4 Sr.; Samara Jenkins C 6-2 Jr.; Mia Maola G 5-5 Jr.; Rachel Schreibstein G 5-5 Sr.; Jade Stoler PG 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE JAYHAKWS: Stoler comes into her fourth season as a starter after averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals last season. The team’s leading scorer since eighth grade, Stoler will be the spark that makes Jericho go.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Last season: 3-16

Coach: Don Crummell

KEY PLAYERS

Racquel Davenport G 5-5 Sr.; Indya Ford F 5-6 Jr.; Seonah Innocent G 5-6 So.; Jasmine Wright F 5-9 So.; Hallelyah Yisrael PG 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS: The backcourt duo of Yisrael and Innocent will jump start the offense, but keep an eye on Wright and Ford down low as they look to control the glass.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Last season: 11-9

Coach: Noreen Naughton

KEY PLAYERS

Amanda Bruck G 5-5 Sr.; Isabella DiSanti F 5-7 Sr.; Liana Drenis G 5-6 Sr.; Jolie Hurwitz G 5-4 Jr.; Ariana Matarangas PG 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Roslyn made the playoffs for the first time in six years last season and boast four returning seniors, as well as Matarangas, who averaged 7 points and 9 assists last season.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last season: 17-4

Coach: Dan Ferrick

KEY PLAYERS

Emily Iacobellis G 5-6 So.; Theresa Kenny G 5-6 Sr.; Arianna McLean F 5-11 Sr.; Katie McMahon G 5-6 Sr.; Sydney Rathjen F 6-1 Jr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: South Side fell in the second round of the playoffs last year, but the Cyclones are looking to challenge themselves with a strong non-league schedule and their sights are set on a deep postseason run.