Nassau A-3 girls basketball team-by-team preview

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Last season: 8-0

Coach: Mallory Freely

KEY PLAYERS

Gianna Gampero, 5-9, F, Soph.; Faith Gunn, 6-0, C, Sr.; Sarah Klein, 5-4, G, Sr.; Jamie Maroof, 5-6, G, Sr.; Ashley St. Surin, 5-9, C, Fr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Maroof is a four-year starter and outside-shooter who averaged 12 points per game last year and will be looked to for leadership. Bellmore JFK will be a young team this season but will also look to exploit its advantages in the paint.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Last season: 1-2

Coach: Stephen Robins

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Agunzo, 5-7, G, Jr.; Ashley Anderson, 5-6, G, Fr.; Brianna Fassett, 5-4, G, Sr.; Shae McGinty, 5-7, G/F, Sr.; Emma Robins, 5-11, F, Fr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: Agunzo averaged 20 points per game last season and McGinty averaged 12 rebounds per game and will form a strong 1-2 punch. Freshman Emma Robins averaged eight points per game last season and will provide an inside presence.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last season: 5-0

Coach: Anthony Scro

KEY PLAYERS

Emily Erdos, 5-8, G, Jr.; Catie Iannico, 5-9, F, Soph.; Marcie Iannico, 5-9, F, Soph.; Riley Weiss, 5-10, G, Jr.; Molly Williams, 5-10, C, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Riley Weiss led the county averaging 40.8 points per game last season and will look to lead the team further than the second round of the playoffs, which they reached in their last full season.

MANHASSET

Last season: 2-1

Coach: Lauren Sadeh

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin Barrett, 5-7, Jr., PG; Julia Cafasso, 5-6, Sr., G; Carly George, 6-0, Sr., F; Mia LoPinto, 5-6, Soph., G; Lauren Perfetto, 5-9, Soph., F.

ABOUT MANHASSET: George is a force inside, averaging 10 points and 12 rebounds per game last season and Barrett is the perfect complement at point guard who averaged nine points and six assists. LoPinto is a top three-point shooter.

ROOSEVELT RAIDERS

Last season: 0-8

Coach: Don Crummell

KEY PLAYERS

Kayla Chappelle, 5-6, G, Soph.; Brianna Diaz, 5-8, F, Jr.; Tamia McRae, 5-6, G, Sr.; Sade Mitchell, 5-7, G/F, Jr.; Timiya Waller, 5-9, G/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS: Mitchell, Waller and Diaz are a part of a strong junior class that will lead the Raiders. Waller averaged 11 rebounds per game last season and Mitchell is a versatile player who can play all over the court.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last season: 5-1

Coach: Dan Ferrick

KEY PLAYERS

Bridget Basile, 5-6, G, Sr.; Eva Doreste, 5-8, G, Sr.; Dakota Evans, 5-6, G, Soph.; Emily Iacobellis, 5-6, G, Sr.; Maggie Long, 5-10, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: Basile (14 points per game) and Long (13 points per game) will form one of the best duos in Nassau to go along with a deep roster.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

Last season: 0-5

Coach: George Karahalios

KEY PLAYERS

Isabella Feldman, 5-6, G, Soph.; Elena Magno, 5-4, G, Soph.; Gabriella Mensah, 5-6, G, Jr.; Alyanna Nadal, 5-4, F, Soph.; Kayla Santo, 5-8, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: A young team looking to bounce back after a tough shortened spring season. Mensah and Santo will be upperclassmen leadership.