Nassau A-4 girls basketball preview

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Last season: 9-9

Coach: Joseph Inghilterra

KEY PLAYERS

Leah Bestany G 5-5 Jr.; Anna Hughes G/F 5-10 So.; Shannon Hughes G 5-7 Sr.; Isabella Sierra G 5-5 Jr.; Sara Sholander F 5-7 So.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Defense leads to offense for Bethpage as the squad looks to shut down opposing teams and get out in transition quickly this season, led by Hughes who averaged 8.2 rebounds per game as a freshman last season.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Last season: 18-3

Coach: Michael Spina

KEY PLAYERS

Maya Bateau F 5-10 Fr.; Jaeda Delsoin G 5-4 Sr.; Erin Harkins G 5-4 So.; Amanda Kozak F 5-5 Sr.; Sabrina Louis C 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Delsoin is a strong defender and rebounder who is expected to run point on the offense for the third straight season. Harkins also adds another dynamic to the offense as a strong outside scoring threat.

LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES

Last season: 2-16

Coach: George Klein

KEY PLAYERS

Andie Adams G 5-6 Fr.; Brooke Ballard F 5-8 Jr.; Janiah Oliver G 5-5 Sr.; Amy Sharin F 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN TORNADOES: Adams (13 points per game last season) and Oliver (8 points per game last season) both provide solid scoring threats for Lawrence.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Last season: 11-10

Coach: Stephen LoCicero

KEY PLAYERS

Camilla Bahri C/F 5-7 Jr.; Kyla Nembach G 5-6 So.; Kayla Schwizer G/F 6-1 Jr.; Kayleigh Stalter G/F 5-9 Sr.; Leanna Sullivan G/F 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE OWLS: With a handful of returning players this season, Lynbrook has its sights set on a sixth staight playoff appearance. Keep an eye on Nembach, who played in all 21 games as a freshman and can spark the offense.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Last season: 13-7

Coach: Keith Freund

KEY PLAYERS

Eleanor Castle F 5-10 Sr.; Casey Colbert C 5-11 Jr.; Morgan Griffin PG 5-8 So.; Gabriella Scott G 5-8 Sr.; Jennifer Walton G 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: This year’s projected starters come into the year with a combined 19 seasons of experience, led by Walton who is looking to eclipse 1,000 points and 200 3-pointers for her career.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Last season: 18-3

Coach: Sarah Tansey

KEY PLAYERS

Charlotte Cavaliere F 5-9 Jr.; Emily Tierney G/F 5-6 Jr.; Kerry Svraka G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: With plenty of new faces on this year’s roster, Plainedge is depending on its three returners to set the tone, led by Cavaliere, who averaged 11.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game last season.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

Last season: 2-16

Coach: George Karahalios

KEY PLAYERS

Victoria Alcala G 5-6 Sr.; Kayla Santo F 5-7 Fr.; Emmy Saracino G 5-4 Jr.; Avianna Smith F 5-7 Jr.; Arielle St. Amand F 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Valley Stream North boasts good speed and team-wide athleticism with a core of returning players who are hoping for a few more wins this season en route to a playoff push.

WANTAGH WARRIORS

Last season: 17-6

Coach: Stan Bujacich

KEY PLAYERS

Lauren Goldberg C 6-2 Jr.; Morgan Flaherty G/F 6-0 Sr.; Jenna Kaufmann F 5-10 Sr.; Madison Taylor G 5-8 So.; Julia Wilkinson G 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Wantagh returns three starters from last season’s conference-winning team, led by Wilkinson and Flaherty who both averaged double digits and shot better than 40 percent from the floor.