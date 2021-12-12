Nassau A-4 girls basketball team-by-team preview
BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
Last season:5-2
Coach: Pete Cerrone
KEY PLAYERS
Delancey Cusack, 6-1, F, Jr.; Shannon Hughes, 5-10, G, Sr., Liz Portelli, 5-5, G, Sr.; Sara Sholander, 5-9, F, Sr.; Brianna Wendling, 5-8, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Cusack and Hughes will both use their size to help lead a strong defense that will rely on its athleticism.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Last season: 6-2
Coach: Mike Spina
KEY PLAYERS
Keri Birmingham, 5-9, F, Sr.; Emma Cheslock, 5-11, F, Sr.; Erin Harkins, 5-6, G, Sr.; Emma Kline, 5-8, F, Jr.; Shayann Parker, 5-4, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Harkins is a fifth-year varsity player that will be counted on to lead an experienced team that has 10 seniors with her playmaking and shooting. Good team athleticism will make the defense a strength.
LYNBROOK OWLS
Last season: 5-3
Coach: Stephen LoCicero
KEY PLAYERS
Caityblu Cavassa, 5-10, F, Jr.; Kyla Nembach, 5-6, G, Sr.; Kaelynn O'Brien, 5-5, G, Soph.; Tyla Vuotto, 5-6, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE OWLS: Coming off a solid season the Owls will be striving to get to the County final with one of its best teams in a few years, according to LoCicero. Nembach is the leader, a four-year starter and all-around point guard.
MINEOLA MUSTANGS
Last season: 4-3
Coach: Kayla Koch
KEY PLAYERS
Chloe Jean-Noel, 5-10, C, Jr.; Caitlin Kenney, 6-0, G, Soph.; Elizabeth Kenney, 6-0, G, Soph.; Sophia Schrader, 5-8, G, Sr.; Abby Walters, 5-9, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Mineola will look to do-it-all point guard Walters for leadership. She averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game last season.
PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
Last season: 7-1
Coach: Sarah Tansey
KEY PLAYERS
Maeghan Callow, 5-5, G, Sr.; Julia Foppiano, 5-5, G, Jr.; Emma Kelly, 5-6, F, Sr.; Ashley Sadowski, 5-6, F, Jr.; Kerry Svraka, 5-7, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Svraka averaged 17 points per game and made 25 three-pointers last year and will lead a team with a new nucleus looking to compete for a conference championship.
VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS
Last season: 0-5
Coach: Deidre Gordon
KEY PLAYERS
Christina Barkolas, 6-0, F, Jr.; Laura Cardona, 5-2, G, Jr.; Sierria Harris, 5-6, F, Sr.; LaMya Mays, 5-9, F, Jr.; Elizabeth Traill, 5-4, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS: Trail, a three-year starter and captain, and Harris, a two-year starter and captain, will be counted on to lead the Falcons.