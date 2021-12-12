Nassau A-5 girls basketball team-by-team preview
CLARKE RAMS
Last season: 0-5
Coach: Shaun Fean
KEY PLAYERS
Michelle Diaz, 5-7, G/F, Soph; Lauren Genna, 5-5, SG, Sr.; Olivia Mogavero, 5-6, F, Sr.; Avika Mehta, 5-3, G, So.; Rina Visvanathan, 5-3, PG, Jr.;
ABOUT THE RAMS: The offense runs through Diaz, but Genna is a strong three-point shooter. Mehta is a creative ballhandler who adds an element of surprise in the back court.
LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES
Last season: 0-7
Coach: Jay Supple
KEY PLAYERS
Andie Adams, 5-7, G, Jr.; Jayla Basnight, 5-4, G, Sr.; Daniela Delacruz, 5-9, F, Jr.; Ambrasia Frye, 5-6, F, Jr.; Nathaly Torres, 5-4, G, Jr.;
ABOUT THE GOLDEN TORNADOES: Adams has picked up the offensive scheme of first-year varsity coach Jay Supple very quickly.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Last season: 6-3
Coach: Keith Freund
KEY PLAYERS
Ava Bartoli, 5-8, SG, Jr.; Kylee Colbert, 5-9, SF, Jr.; Kate Gilliam, 5-8, SF, Sr.; Morgan Griffin, 5-8, PG, Sr.; Emma Priolo, 5-4, SG, Soph.;
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Griffin averaged 21 points, four assists, five rebounds, and three steals per game last season. Colbert is an extremely strong defender who is going to Boston College for lacrosse.
SEAFORD VIKINGS
Last season: 2-4
Coach: Stepanie Bartkus
KEY PLAYERS
Jamie Horodecki, 5-8, F, Sr.; Alex Leggio, 5-10, F, Sr.; Danielle McHugh, 5-1, G, Jr.; Brooke Surace, 5-6, G, Sr.; Parker Surace, 5-6, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Horodecki is a fourth-year starter who has averaged 12.1 points per game in her high school career. She’s a strong defender and an exceptional rebounder who shoots well from behind the three-point arc. Parker Surace averaged nine points per game last season.
WANTAGH
Last season: 6-2
Coach: Stan Bujacich
KEY PLAYERS
Juliana Cerasi, 5-10, F, Fr.; Ava Kornbluth, 5-9, G/F, Jr.; Julia Nicholson, 5-5, G, Jr.; Angela Pellicoro, 5-7, F, Jr.; Madison Taylor, 5-7, G, Sr.;
ABOUT WANTAGH: Taylor is an elite defender who averaged 11 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals per game last season. Kornbluth averaged four points, four assists, and four rebounds.