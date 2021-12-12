Nassau AA-1 girls basketball team-by-team preview

FARMINGDALE DALERS

Last season: 4-3

Coach: Dave Stein

KEY PLAYERS

Alena Godas, 5-6, G, Jr.; Erin Hickey, 5-5, G, Sr.; Emily Markovina, 5-10, G/F, Soph.; Shannon McGowan, 5-10, F, Sr.; Jenna Ruffini, 5-5, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE DALERS: Godas averaged eight points and three steals per game last season and is expected to lead the way once again. Ruffini will also have a significant impact after averaging seven points, three assists and three steals.

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Meredith Jones

KEY PLAYERS

Ania Crocker, 5-7, G, Soph.; Windney Destin, 5-7, F, Sr.; Ancksu Dixon, 5-4, G, Sr.; Staraisa Gaines, 5-5, G, Soph.; Taneece Wooden, 5-11, G/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Wooden will provide quality leadership after averaging nine points, eight rebounds and three steals per game last season. Freeport will also look to one of its underclassmen in Crocker to make her mark.

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Last season: 0-4

Coach: Mariah Cullen

KEY PLAYERS

Jenae Adams, 5-5, F, Jr.; Gabriella Jean Baptiste, 5-3, G, Sr.; Annalise Latore, 5-10, F Jr.; Jernaya Purvi, 5-0, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: Hempstead hopes for improvements this season led by junior forwards Latore and Adams.

MASSAPEQUA

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Billy Herr

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Cirabisi, 5-5, G, Jr.; Jessica Giller, 5-10, F, Jr.; Megan Kirtyan, 5-9, G/F, Sr.; Jessica Lynskey, 5-9, G/F, Sr.; Briana Neary, 5-7, G, Soph.

ABOUT MASSAPEQUA: Cirabisi and Neary will be the centerpieces as they push the pace for this uptempo offense. Cirabisi led last season’s team in scoring with 11 points per game, as Neary finished right behind her with 10.

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Last season: 4-2

Coach: Jared Stoler

KEY PLAYERS

Brianna Amenta, 5-4, G, Soph.; Natalie Medugno, 5-7, F, Sr.; Samantha Reyer, 5-6, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS: Oceanside made a strong turnaround and ripped off four consecutive victories to end the season after losing its first two games last season. Amenta will run the offense and displayed plenty of versatility in only her first year as a starter last season.

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Last season: 3-2

Coach: Michael Killoran

KEY PLAYERS

Emily Bersin, 5-7, G/F, Jr.; Natalie DeMeo, 5-8, G, Jr.; Angelina Galais, 5-5, G, Jr.; Ella Kane, 5-5, G, Soph.; Kate Schmitz, 5-8, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: DeMeo was a force last season, averaging the second-most points in Nassau at 25.4 points per game. Schmitz gives Port Washington further scoring depth after averaging 11 points per game.

SYOSSET

Last season: 6-0

Coach: Michael Ferreira

KEY PLAYERS

Victoria Costa, 5-7, F, Jr.; Casey Ghamar, 5-11, F, Jr.; Carly Greenbaum, 5-7, G, Soph.; Lilah Grubman, 5-11, G, Sr.; Melanie Lowe, 6-2, F, Jr.

ABOUT SYOSSET: Grubman, who is committed to play basketball at Yale, will be the focal point once again. She and Lowe will present plenty of matchup problems for teams defensively with their quality height as Syosset looks to carry over solid momentum from an undefeated season.

UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

Last Season: 1-6

Coach: Nolan Dunkley

KEY PLAYERS

Darrian Jackson, 5-6, G, Soph.; Mya Murchison, 5-3, G, Soph.; Shakira Schenck, 5-5, F, Jr.;

Tyasia Williams, 5-3, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Williams leads the team as the lone senior and the is team’s leading scorer from last year after averaging 13 points, four assists and three steals per game.