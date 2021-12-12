Nassau AA-1 girls basketball team-by-team preview
FARMINGDALE DALERS
Last season: 4-3
Coach: Dave Stein
KEY PLAYERS
Alena Godas, 5-6, G, Jr.; Erin Hickey, 5-5, G, Sr.; Emily Markovina, 5-10, G/F, Soph.; Shannon McGowan, 5-10, F, Sr.; Jenna Ruffini, 5-5, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE DALERS: Godas averaged eight points and three steals per game last season and is expected to lead the way once again. Ruffini will also have a significant impact after averaging seven points, three assists and three steals.
FREEPORT RED DEVILS
Last season: 4-4
Coach: Meredith Jones
KEY PLAYERS
Ania Crocker, 5-7, G, Soph.; Windney Destin, 5-7, F, Sr.; Ancksu Dixon, 5-4, G, Sr.; Staraisa Gaines, 5-5, G, Soph.; Taneece Wooden, 5-11, G/F, Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Wooden will provide quality leadership after averaging nine points, eight rebounds and three steals per game last season. Freeport will also look to one of its underclassmen in Crocker to make her mark.
HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
Last season: 0-4
Coach: Mariah Cullen
KEY PLAYERS
Jenae Adams, 5-5, F, Jr.; Gabriella Jean Baptiste, 5-3, G, Sr.; Annalise Latore, 5-10, F Jr.; Jernaya Purvi, 5-0, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS: Hempstead hopes for improvements this season led by junior forwards Latore and Adams.
MASSAPEQUA
Last season: 5-2
Coach: Billy Herr
KEY PLAYERS
Alexa Cirabisi, 5-5, G, Jr.; Jessica Giller, 5-10, F, Jr.; Megan Kirtyan, 5-9, G/F, Sr.; Jessica Lynskey, 5-9, G/F, Sr.; Briana Neary, 5-7, G, Soph.
ABOUT MASSAPEQUA: Cirabisi and Neary will be the centerpieces as they push the pace for this uptempo offense. Cirabisi led last season’s team in scoring with 11 points per game, as Neary finished right behind her with 10.
OCEANSIDE SAILORS
Last season: 4-2
Coach: Jared Stoler
KEY PLAYERS
Brianna Amenta, 5-4, G, Soph.; Natalie Medugno, 5-7, F, Sr.; Samantha Reyer, 5-6, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE SAILORS: Oceanside made a strong turnaround and ripped off four consecutive victories to end the season after losing its first two games last season. Amenta will run the offense and displayed plenty of versatility in only her first year as a starter last season.
PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
Last season: 3-2
Coach: Michael Killoran
KEY PLAYERS
Emily Bersin, 5-7, G/F, Jr.; Natalie DeMeo, 5-8, G, Jr.; Angelina Galais, 5-5, G, Jr.; Ella Kane, 5-5, G, Soph.; Kate Schmitz, 5-8, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: DeMeo was a force last season, averaging the second-most points in Nassau at 25.4 points per game. Schmitz gives Port Washington further scoring depth after averaging 11 points per game.
SYOSSET
Last season: 6-0
Coach: Michael Ferreira
KEY PLAYERS
Victoria Costa, 5-7, F, Jr.; Casey Ghamar, 5-11, F, Jr.; Carly Greenbaum, 5-7, G, Soph.; Lilah Grubman, 5-11, G, Sr.; Melanie Lowe, 6-2, F, Jr.
ABOUT SYOSSET: Grubman, who is committed to play basketball at Yale, will be the focal point once again. She and Lowe will present plenty of matchup problems for teams defensively with their quality height as Syosset looks to carry over solid momentum from an undefeated season.
UNIONDALE KNIGHTS
Last Season: 1-6
Coach: Nolan Dunkley
KEY PLAYERS
Darrian Jackson, 5-6, G, Soph.; Mya Murchison, 5-3, G, Soph.; Shakira Schenck, 5-5, F, Jr.;
Tyasia Williams, 5-3, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Williams leads the team as the lone senior and the is team’s leading scorer from last year after averaging 13 points, four assists and three steals per game.