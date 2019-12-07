Nassau AA-2 girls basketball preview

BALDWIN BRUINS

Last season: 20-3

Coach: Tom Catapano

KEY PLAYERS

Nayeli Dowding F 5-6, Jr.; Roxanna Gayle PG 5-4, Sr.; Shania Iglasias G 5-5 Jr.; Dallysshya Moreno F 6-0 Fr.; Elena Randolph F 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Strong down low, Baldwin will be led in the post by Randolph who averaged 8 points and 10 rebounds per game last season and Moreno, who averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Last season: 13-7

Coach: Pete Olenik

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Hippner C 6-3 Sr.; Lindsay Solenski G 5-3 So.; Stephanie Sparkowski F 6-0 Sr.; Julie Tanenblatt G 5-3 Jr.; Rhoda Williams G 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE JETS: Hippner, a Molloy commit who averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, can do a bit of everything and is expected to be a leader on both sides of the court for a squad that returns four starters.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Frank LoCascio

KEY PLAYERS

Cameron Barone G 5-7 Sr.; Emma DeJesus G 5-9 Sr.; Nathaly Hernandez G 5-6 So.; Yamilay Jean-Louis F 5-7 Sr.; Ashley Pierce F 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE COMETS: Returning starters Pierce and DeJesus will take on the brunt of offensive responsibility after averaging 6 and 5 points per game, respectively, last season.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

Last season: 13-6

Coach: Nick Tomasulo

KEY PLAYERS

Sammy Gordon F 5-8 Sr.; Emma Kimmel G 5-7 So.; Nicole Mastorides F 5-9 Sr; Amanda Ortsman G 5-5 Sr.; Riley Rottkamp G 5-7 Jr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK returns plenty of experience after graduating only one senior from last year, including Ortsman (10 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game last season), Mastorides (7 points per game last season) and Kimmel (12 points per game last season).

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Dennis Trottier

KEY PLAYERS

Lilly Conway G/F 5-8 Sr.; Lily Dell G 5-6 Jr.; Natalie DeMeo G/F 5-8 Fr.; Katie Schmitz G/F 5-8 Fr.; Kate Shanahan F 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Port Washington has a young roster this season, but keep an eye on DeMeo (8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season) and Shanahan (8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season), who can find the hoop and lock in on defense.

WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

Last season: 1-17

Coach: Dwight Gibson

KEY PLAYERS

Christine Boyer F 5-7 Jr.; Leila Brabham F 5-8 So.; Namia Jones C 5-9 Fr.; Breana Prather G 5-6 Sr.; Jenelle Rogers G 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS: Watch out for Prather, who can handle the ball and find the hoop, averaging 7.2 points per game last season. Westbury will depend on her to help spark its offense.