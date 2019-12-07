TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau AA-2 girls basketball preview

Baldwin's Elena Randolph (24) moves the ball past Christ the King's Klarke Sconiers (25) in the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class AA girls final basketball game Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Glens Falls, N.Y.  Credit: Hans Pennink

BALDWIN BRUINS

Last season: 20-3

Coach: Tom Catapano

KEY PLAYERS

Nayeli Dowding F 5-6, Jr.; Roxanna Gayle PG 5-4, Sr.; Shania Iglasias G 5-5 Jr.; Dallysshya Moreno F 6-0 Fr.; Elena Randolph F 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Strong down low, Baldwin will be led in the post by Randolph who averaged 8 points and 10 rebounds per game last season and Moreno, who averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Last season: 13-7

Coach: Pete Olenik

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Hippner C 6-3 Sr.; Lindsay Solenski G 5-3 So.; Stephanie Sparkowski F 6-0 Sr.; Julie Tanenblatt G 5-3 Jr.; Rhoda Williams G 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE JETS: Hippner, a Molloy commit who averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, can do a bit of everything and is expected to be a leader on both sides of the court for a squad that returns four starters.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Frank LoCascio

KEY PLAYERS

Cameron Barone G 5-7 Sr.; Emma DeJesus G 5-9 Sr.; Nathaly Hernandez G 5-6 So.; Yamilay Jean-Louis F 5-7 Sr.; Ashley Pierce F 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE COMETS: Returning starters Pierce and DeJesus will take on the brunt of offensive responsibility after averaging 6 and 5 points per game, respectively, last season.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

Last season: 13-6

Coach: Nick Tomasulo

KEY PLAYERS

Sammy Gordon F 5-8 Sr.; Emma Kimmel G 5-7 So.; Nicole Mastorides F 5-9 Sr; Amanda Ortsman G 5-5 Sr.; Riley Rottkamp G 5-7 Jr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK returns plenty of experience after graduating only one senior from last year, including Ortsman (10 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game last season), Mastorides (7 points per game last season) and Kimmel (12 points per game last season).

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Dennis Trottier

KEY PLAYERS

Lilly Conway G/F 5-8 Sr.; Lily Dell G 5-6 Jr.; Natalie DeMeo G/F 5-8 Fr.; Katie Schmitz G/F 5-8 Fr.; Kate Shanahan F 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Port Washington has a young roster this season, but keep an eye on DeMeo (8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season) and Shanahan (8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season), who can find the hoop and lock in on defense.

WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

Last season: 1-17

Coach: Dwight Gibson

KEY PLAYERS

Christine Boyer F 5-7 Jr.; Leila Brabham F 5-8 So.; Namia Jones C 5-9 Fr.; Breana Prather G 5-6 Sr.; Jenelle Rogers G 5-6 Jr.

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS: Watch out for Prather, who can handle the ball and find the hoop, averaging 7.2 points per game last season. Westbury will depend on her to help spark its offense.

