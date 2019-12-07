Nassau AA-2 girls basketball preview
BALDWIN BRUINS
Last season: 20-3
Coach: Tom Catapano
KEY PLAYERS
Nayeli Dowding F 5-6, Jr.; Roxanna Gayle PG 5-4, Sr.; Shania Iglasias G 5-5 Jr.; Dallysshya Moreno F 6-0 Fr.; Elena Randolph F 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE BRUINS: Strong down low, Baldwin will be led in the post by Randolph who averaged 8 points and 10 rebounds per game last season and Moreno, who averaged 5 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.
EAST MEADOW JETS
Last season: 13-7
Coach: Pete Olenik
KEY PLAYERS
Danielle Hippner C 6-3 Sr.; Lindsay Solenski G 5-3 So.; Stephanie Sparkowski F 6-0 Sr.; Julie Tanenblatt G 5-3 Jr.; Rhoda Williams G 5-8 Jr.
ABOUT THE JETS: Hippner, a Molloy commit who averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, can do a bit of everything and is expected to be a leader on both sides of the court for a squad that returns four starters.
HICKSVILLE COMETS
Last season: 4-15
Coach: Frank LoCascio
KEY PLAYERS
Cameron Barone G 5-7 Sr.; Emma DeJesus G 5-9 Sr.; Nathaly Hernandez G 5-6 So.; Yamilay Jean-Louis F 5-7 Sr.; Ashley Pierce F 5-10 So.
ABOUT THE COMETS: Returning starters Pierce and DeJesus will take on the brunt of offensive responsibility after averaging 6 and 5 points per game, respectively, last season.
PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS
Last season: 13-6
Coach: Nick Tomasulo
KEY PLAYERS
Sammy Gordon F 5-8 Sr.; Emma Kimmel G 5-7 So.; Nicole Mastorides F 5-9 Sr; Amanda Ortsman G 5-5 Sr.; Riley Rottkamp G 5-7 Jr.
ABOUT THE HAWKS: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK returns plenty of experience after graduating only one senior from last year, including Ortsman (10 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds per game last season), Mastorides (7 points per game last season) and Kimmel (12 points per game last season).
PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
Last season: 10-10
Coach: Dennis Trottier
KEY PLAYERS
Lilly Conway G/F 5-8 Sr.; Lily Dell G 5-6 Jr.; Natalie DeMeo G/F 5-8 Fr.; Katie Schmitz G/F 5-8 Fr.; Kate Shanahan F 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Port Washington has a young roster this season, but keep an eye on DeMeo (8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season) and Shanahan (8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season), who can find the hoop and lock in on defense.
WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS
Last season: 1-17
Coach: Dwight Gibson
KEY PLAYERS
Christine Boyer F 5-7 Jr.; Leila Brabham F 5-8 So.; Namia Jones C 5-9 Fr.; Breana Prather G 5-6 Sr.; Jenelle Rogers G 5-6 Jr.
ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS: Watch out for Prather, who can handle the ball and find the hoop, averaging 7.2 points per game last season. Westbury will depend on her to help spark its offense.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.