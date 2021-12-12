Nassau AA-2 girls basketball team-by-team preview

BALDWIN BRUINS

Last season: 6-0

Coach: Tom Catapano

KEY PLAYERS

Payton Dulin, 5-7, G, Soph., Renelle Grannum, 5-7, G, Soph., Dallysshya Moreno, 6-0, F, Jr., Paris Nosworthy, 5-8, F, Sr., Katelyn Simpson, 5-10, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Baldwin returns a talented starting five that should be amongst the most talented in Nassau. Moreno averaged a double-double last season and Simpson and Nosworthy are both four-year starters with playoff experience.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Pete Olenik

KEY PLAYERS

Emily Forrler, 5-8, F, Jr.; Isabella Pota, 5-8, F, Jr.; Lindsay Solenski, 5-5, G, Sr.; Charlotte Viola, G, 5-6, Soph.; Brooke Vislocky, 5-6, G, Soph.

ABOUT THE JETS: East Meadow will have a young team this season that will look to rely on its athleticism and ability on the defensive end to keep them in games.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Last season: 1-5

Coach: Jon Lavas

KEY PLAYERS

Aliyah Begawala, 5-5, G, Soph.; Mia Schneiderman, 5-4, G, Jr.; Emily Tsiforas, 5-8, G, Soph., Emma Yen, 5-5, G, Sr.; Nicole Yu, 5-7, Jr.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: A young team after graduating nine seniors, Herricks will look to push the pace and play tough defense which will be keyed by the athletic Yen, a three-sport athlete.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Last season: 0-4

Coach: Ron Modik

KEY PLAYERS

Nalaya Estrada-Crum, 5-11, C, Jr.; Nathaly Hernandez, 5-3, G, Sr.; Olivia Hoffman, 5-5, G, Soph.; Paige Locke, 5-11, F, Jr.; Ashley Pierce, 5-10, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE COMETS

Hicksville will have plenty of size in the starting lineup and will look to point guard Hoffman to key the pace of the teams offense.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWK

Last season: 1-0

Coach: Nick Tomasulo

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Kimmel, 5-8, G, Sr.; Ava Matlin, 5-9, F, Sr.; Molly McCarthy, 5-7, G, Sr.; Elisa Pappas, 5-5, G, Sr.; Al Whitmore, 5-8, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: They played only one game last year but return Kimmell, a four-year varsity starter who is one of the best shooters in Nassau. Westhampton Beach transfer McCarthy adds more depth to a talented roster.

VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

Last season: 1-6

Coach: Malyssa Thorngren

KEY PLAYERS

Ariana Haughton, 5-6, G, Sr.; Faizah Munawar, 5-8, F, Jr.; Alyssa Santiago, 5-7, G, Soph.; Faizat Shekoni, 5-7, F, Soph.; Jhanelle Small, 5-7, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Haughton will run the point and control the game for a team looking to bounce back from a tough spring season where they only had seven players.

WESTBURY DRAGONS

Last season: 0-5

Coach: Todd Teeter

KEY PLAYERS

Kirina Azemar, 5-6, G, Jr.; Leila Brabbham, 5-10, C/F, Sr., Adela Gutierrez, 5-6, F, Sr.; Chelsea Hairston, 5-6, G, Jr.; Naimi Jones, 6-0, C/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE DRAGONS: Azemar averaged 23 points and five steals per game last season and will be the key to the offense. Brabbham and Jones will anchor the defense and look to control the defensive boards with the size.