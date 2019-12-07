Nassau AA-1 girls basketball preview

FARMINGDALE DALERS

Last season: 13-8

Coach: Peter Cerrone

KEY PLAYERS

Kelly Bergersen G 5-6, Sr.; Demi Hecker F 5-9 Jr. ; Erin Hickey G 5-3 So.; Keleysha Petit-Frere F/C 6-1 Sr.; Lindsey Shimborske G 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE DALERS: Petit-Frere (13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game last season) offers strength and size in the post, while Bergersen (8.8 points and 6.3 assists per game last season) can find the hoop or set her up teammates. The pair will be strong for the Dalers on both sides of the court.

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Meredith Jones

KEY PLAYERS

Taylor Abraham F 5-11 Sr.; Ancksu Dixon G 5-5 Jr.; Tyler Hawkins F 5-11 Sr.; Anaya Lloyd G 5-4 Fr.; Taneece Wooden G/F 5-10 Fr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Quick and athletic, Freeport will be led in the post by Abraham and Hawkins. Abraham, a St. Peter’s commit, averaged 14 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season.

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Last season: 0-16

Coach: Antoine Moore

KEY PLAYERS

Chantell Ellsbery C 5-10 Sr.; Gabrielle Jean Baptist G 5-5 So.; Saniya Shuford G 5-5 So.; Annalise Lahore F 5-9 Fr.; Leah Webb 5-5 G Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: With good size inside from Ellsbery and Lahore, Hempstead is looking to establish a presence in the post this season. Watch out as well for Webb, who provides some quickness on the defensive side of the ball.

MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

Last season: 4-15

Coach: Billy Herr

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Cooney G 5-5 Sr.; Olivia Hinck G 5-8 Jr.; Megan Kirtyan G 5-9 So.; Ciara O’Connor F 5-9 Sr.; Meghan Wildes F 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS: After starting last season with 10 new players, this year’s Massapequa squad is bolstered by that experience, looking to build on a strong core of athleticism and make a return to the playoffs.

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Last season: 7-12

Coach: Jared Stoler

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Amthor F 5-8 Sr.; Gina Contorno F 5-9 Sr.; Gabby Modzelewski PG 5-4 Jr.; Jenna Morgan G 5-3 Jr.; Emily Seaver F 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS: Contorno averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. Her ability to get to the hoop or pull down boards, giving Oceanside extra looks at the basket, will be key this year.

SYOSSET BRAVES

Last season: 20-2

Coach: Michael Ferreira

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha DeCapite G 5-10 Sr.; Lilah Grubman G/F 6-0 So.; Kendall Halpern PG 5-9 Sr.; Caroline Ruggiero G/F 5-10 Sr.; Charlotte Twohig G 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE BRAVES: Halpern, who averaged 14 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game as a junior, highlights a strong senior class looking to get back to the county final after coming up short last season.

UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

Last season: 15-5

Coach: Nolan Dunkley

KEY PLAYERS

Anissa Bonner F 5-10 Sr.; Kapri Bradshaw G 5-4 Sr.; Seonah Innocent G 5-2 Sr.; Yasmine Jones-Smith G/F 5-9 Jr.; Cierrah Thomas G 5-2 Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Uniondale made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons last year and return eight players from that squad, sparked by Bonner, who averaged 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season.