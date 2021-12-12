Nassau B-1 girls basketball team-by-team preview
COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
Last season: 7-1
Coach: Rory Malone
KEY PLAYERS
Cleo Dallaris, 6-0, C, Soph.; Jillian Goldman, 5-5, G, Jr.; Gracie Kiernan, 5-8, F, Sr.; Angelina Pavlakis, 5-6, G, Sr.; Ava Tighe, 5-10, F, Sr.;
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Tighe, who will play lacrosse at Florida, averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. Kiernan averaged eight points and eight rebounds and Pavlakis averaged six points and three assists.
LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
Last season: 8-0
Coach: Michael Guidone
KEY PLAYERS
Lindsay Hogan, 6-0, G, Sr.; Amber Linden, 5-8, G/F, Sr.; Reily Roberts, 5-9, G/F, Soph.; Olivia Del Tatto, 6-1, G/F, Soph. Payton Tini, 5-8, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS: They entered the season with a 31-game winning streak. Hogan, a New Haven-commit who began the year on the brink of 1,000 career points, averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game last season. Tini, who is committed to play lacrosse at Rutgers, averaged 20 points, six assists, and five steals.
WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS
Last season: 3-4
Coach: Chris Van Kovics
KEY PLAYERS
Catherine Andree 5-6, F, Sr.; Sanaia Estime, 5-11, C/F, Sr.; Amanda Healy, 5-11, PG, Sr.; Chance Mingo, 5-8, SG, Jr.; Isabel Tavarez, 5-4, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE RAMS: With height in both the back and front court, they will be a matchup problem for smaller teams.
WHEATLEY WILDCATS
Last season: 0-3
Coach: Tim Schwalm
KEY PLAYERS
Jordyn Behar, 5-7, G, Sr.; Isabella Lahiji, 5-9, F, Jr.; Emma Rosenberg, 5-5, G, Soph.; Mackenzie Sparacia, 5-4, G, Fr.; Jennifer Thaler, 5-8, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Thaler is an excellent ball handler who runs the offense. Rosenberg is a stout defender who is constantly stepping into passing lanes and frustrating opposing guards.