Nassau B-1 girls basketball team-by-team preview

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Last season: 7-1

Coach: Rory Malone

KEY PLAYERS

Cleo Dallaris, 6-0, C, Soph.; Jillian Goldman, 5-5, G, Jr.; Gracie Kiernan, 5-8, F, Sr.; Angelina Pavlakis, 5-6, G, Sr.; Ava Tighe, 5-10, F, Sr.;

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Tighe, who will play lacrosse at Florida, averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. Kiernan averaged eight points and eight rebounds and Pavlakis averaged six points and three assists.

LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

Last season: 8-0

Coach: Michael Guidone

KEY PLAYERS

Lindsay Hogan, 6-0, G, Sr.; Amber Linden, 5-8, G/F, Sr.; Reily Roberts, 5-9, G/F, Soph.; Olivia Del Tatto, 6-1, G/F, Soph. Payton Tini, 5-8, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: They entered the season with a 31-game winning streak. Hogan, a New Haven-commit who began the year on the brink of 1,000 career points, averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game last season. Tini, who is committed to play lacrosse at Rutgers, averaged 20 points, six assists, and five steals.

WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Chris Van Kovics

KEY PLAYERS

Catherine Andree 5-6, F, Sr.; Sanaia Estime, 5-11, C/F, Sr.; Amanda Healy, 5-11, PG, Sr.; Chance Mingo, 5-8, SG, Jr.; Isabel Tavarez, 5-4, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAMS: With height in both the back and front court, they will be a matchup problem for smaller teams.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Last season: 0-3

Coach: Tim Schwalm

KEY PLAYERS

Jordyn Behar, 5-7, G, Sr.; Isabella Lahiji, 5-9, F, Jr.; Emma Rosenberg, 5-5, G, Soph.; Mackenzie Sparacia, 5-4, G, Fr.; Jennifer Thaler, 5-8, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Thaler is an excellent ball handler who runs the offense. Rosenberg is a stout defender who is constantly stepping into passing lanes and frustrating opposing guards.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

